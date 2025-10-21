'Reminders of Him' Trailer: Maika Monroe & Rudy Pankow's New Colleen Hoover Movie Will Make You Blush

Colleen Hoover's new movie Regretting You hits theaters on October 24, but even after the buzz dies down on this mother-daughter story, we have a new CoHo movie to look forward to! Reminders of Him is a heartbreaking story about love and loss, but it's also about rebuilding, hope, and starting fresh — which makes spring the perfect time for it to premiere.

Keep reading for everything you need to know, including the Reminders of Him trailer, because it made me blush.

What is the Reminders of Him book about? Reminders of Him follows Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe), who made a mistake that changed the course of her life forever. When she returns to her hometown after years in prison, all she wants is to reconnect with her daughter, but everyone that used to know Kenna in intent on keeping her at an arm's distance — except for bar owner Ledger (Tyriq Withers).

Where can I watch Reminders of Him? Universal Pictures Reminders of Him hits theaters on March 13, 2026. This is already one of my most-anticipated movies of 2026!

Who's in the Reminders of Him cast? Universal Pictures The Reminders of Him cast has some super hot names, and includes: Maika Monroe as Kenna Rowan

as Kenna Rowan Tyriq Withers as Ledger

as Ledger Lauren Graham as Grace Landry

as Grace Landry Bradley Whitford as Patrick Landry

as Patrick Landry Rudy Pankow as Scotty Landry

Where did they film Reminders of Him? Universal Pictures The movie was filmed in Calgary, Alberta (in Canada), so we're sure to see some absolutely gorgeous scenery! People reports they filmed from April to June 2025.

What is the main message of Reminders of Him? Amazon Reminders of Him is all about family bonds, motherhood, and forgiveness — and if you ask me, it's all about how strong the human spirit is when faced with unimaginable tragedy. This story makes me feel so much hope and I can't wait to see it on the big screen with my chosen family!

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for even more movie & TV deep dives.