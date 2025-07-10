Netflix lovers are in for a treat because not only does Cowboy, a new rodeo drama on its way to the big screen, star The Night Agent's Gabriel Basso, but it also brings Outer Banks star Rudy Pankow back to the screen after JJ's heartbreaking death in the Outer Banks season 4 finale. JJ and Kiara might not be endgame, but this movie is sure to fix your achy breaky heart...more or less. And while we're waiting for all those Yellowstone spinoffs, this is sure to fill the Western void in your life, too.

Here's everything you need to know about Rudy Pankow's Cowboy, coming to theaters soon.

Where can I watch Rudy Pankow's new movie Cowboy? We don't have an official release date for Cowboy quite yet, but Deadline confirmed the movie has entered production, so we can expect it sometime in 2026! But for now, the first leak of Rudy Pankow & Gabriel Basso will have to be enough to hold you over ;). "Rudy playing a cowboy!?😝🫦" one user commented on the video, while another said, "I cant believe my boys are gonna be in a movie together 😭😍." A third comment reads, "Me finding out Rudy is going to play a cowboy NO WAY," which is basically how I'm still feeling.

What is Cowboy about? Cowboy follows a group of rodeo cowboys, including bull riders and barrel racers, as they travel around to different arenas. “This is a personal story for me. It’s a film about what it takes to grind it out on the road chasing your dreams, and the emotional and physical toll it takes on all of us, most of all the people we love,” director Cameron Duddy tells Deadline. “Cowboy is a raw and honest look at the rodeo world built from the dust up — it’s about grit, humility, integrity, freedom … 1,800 pounds of rough stock at a time.”

Who's in the Cowboy cast? Netflix The Cowboy cast is shaping up to be really incredible! So far, we have: Ben Foster

Rudy Pankow

Gabriel Basso

Mark Wystrach

Taylor Lewan

Where is Rodeo filming? According to reports, Cowboy is filming in Vancouver and Calgary, Canada from June until the end of July 2025.

What is a cowboy rodeo? Rodeo is a celebration or a show of different rancher and cowboy skills, rather than a day-to-day working, survival cowboy life you might be familiar with in media. The different events include bull riding, roping, barrel racing, and both bareback and saddle riding.

Are rodeo cowboys real cowboys? Even though rodeos are different than daily, traditional cowboy life, but rodeo cowboys are definitely real cowboys! According to California Rodeo Salinas, "cowboys today are businessmen and athletes, as likely to have refined their skills at rodeo schools as on ranches."

Stay tuned for the latest news on Rudy Pankow's Cowboy movie!

