Dairy Queen is making the official start of spring so much sweeter with the return of their fan-favorite Free Cone Day. Hitting participating locations for one day only, Thursday, March 19, customers can enjoy their very own sweet treat for free with no purchase necessary (something we simply love to hear).

Here’s everything you need to know about claiming your free cone for Dairy Queen’s 2026 Free Cone Day.

Dairy Queen Dairy Queen is giving everyone who’s craving a sweet treat a chance to do so for free during Free Cone Day on Thursday, March 19 only. Guests can celebrate the occasion with a free small vanilla soft-serve cone that comes ready to devour in a classic wafer-style cone. The free cones will be limited to one per guest while supplies last and do not require a purchase to claim.

Dairy Queen The free cone promotion lands right before the first day of spring, Friday, March 20. As the warm weather ramps up and we start to plan our dream spring getaways, Free Cone Day is the perfect opportunity to embrace the joy and whimsy the season always brings.

Dairy Queen “Free Cone Day is all about celebrating the simple joys – warmer weather, a classic vanilla cone and the happiness that comes from sharing a smile,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation. “There’s something truly special about seeing people light up over a free cone, and this year, we’re excited to give away more cones and create more happy moments for our fans than ever before.”

Dairy Queen Dairy Queen has given away more than 38 million free cones since the Free Cone Day tradition started in 2015, with about 5 million served in 2025 alone. We’ll definitely be heading to our nearest DQ to make Thursday just a bit brighter and hopefully keeping the tradition going for years to come.

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