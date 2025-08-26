Pumpkin spice latte season is finally here, and though I'll be savoring every sip, there are a few long-gone seasonal treats that come to mind whenever I order the fall drink. Many fall menu items I grew to love over the years are sadly nowhere to be found these days, so you could say I’m feeling... nostalgic.

From Starbucks classics to other fast food desserts, here are 5 discontinued fall menu items I’m still missing this year.

Starbucks Starbucks Apple Crisp Macchiato This drink was such a customer favorite when I worked at Starbucks. Launched in 2021, the Apple Crisp Macchiato featured blonde espresso, milk, and an apple-brown sugar syrup topped off with a thick drizzle that tasted just like apple pie filling. Despite being super popular, it was quietly taken off the Starbucks fall menu in 2024. Though this PSL alternative is no longer around, I will say that Starbucks' brand-new drink, the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, makes a superb order for when you’re not feeling too pumpkin-y.

Wendy’s Wendy’s Salted Caramel Frosty Frostys are great year-round, but whenever Wendy’s makes the rare choice to turn their dessert lineup more seasonal, it’s an instant hit. Such is the case for the Salted Caramel Frosty that was orderable during fall 2022. The combo of sweet caramel and salt made each frozen bite super cozy, but its run ended somewhat quickly. As of 2025, we haven’t seen the Salted Caramel Frosty.

Reddit Dunkin’ Maple Creme Donut Dunkin’ always seems to be switching their menu items up, especially when it comes to seasonal stuff. The Maple Creme Donut was a standout, as it featured a deliciously rich maple cream inside. Basically the perfect companion to a hot coffee on a chilly fall morning, it was discounted around 2019, seemingly in favor of more pumpkin-flavored fall offerings.

Dairy Queen Dairy Queen Apple Pie Blizzard Dairy Queen’s Blizzard menu has always been about indulgence, and the Apple Pie Blizzard was no exception. With chunks of apple pie, caramel, and a sprinkle of cinnamon, it was a seamless snack to order during the time between PSL season and Thanksgiving. Though it initially hit the menu alongside the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, it hasn't returned. Its disappearance has honestly left a hole in DQ’s seasonal rotation for me. Luckily, you can still order more yummy fall flavors this year, like the new Caramel Toffee Cookie Blizzard and, of course, the signature Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.

Reddit Starbucks Pumpkin Scone While the Pumpkin Spice Latte typically gets all the attention each year, Starbucks’ Pumpkin Scone was the true unsung hero of the fall menu. I was a sucker for the thick layer of icing it was always served with. It was perfect for pairing with a hot drink! Beloved for many years, it sadly vanished from stores after 2023, sparking frustration among loyal fans. In place of the scone, this year, you can order the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin… but it just doesn't hit the same.

