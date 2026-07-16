Melt-proof your routine.
Beat the Heat! 12 Summer Beauty Essentials That Refresh, Protect & Glow
Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.
Summer heat takes a toll on everything—our skin, our bodies, and especially our hair the second the humidity hits. Whether you're packing a beach bag or just trying to survive a sweltering daily commute, a few strategic product swaps can make all the difference. Featuring cooling gels, frizz-fighting haircare, SPF, and refreshing skincare, this curated edit is designed to keep you fresh, protected, and sweat-free all season long. Read on for the 12 beauty essentials you’ll be reaching for well into fall.
Try these 12 beauty essentials this summer!
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Farmacy Gentle Face Wash
Wash away the day's sweat, sunscreen, and impurities with this ultra-gentle, soothing face wash. It cleanses deeply and effectively without stripping your skin of its natural, necessary moisture.
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RMS Beauty Coconut Clean Cleansing Balm
Melt away stubborn makeup, sunscreen, and environmental toxins with this premium coconut-powered cleansing balm. It cleanses effortlessly while leaving your skin feeling incredibly soft, conditioned, and balanced.
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Herbivore Instant Vacation Silky Soft Body Set
Refresh your skin with this dynamic duo featuring Coco Rose body polish and Cloud Milk body cream. Together, they gently exfoliate and deeply hydrate, leaving you feeling silky smooth and vacation-ready.
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Dune The Lifeguard Cooling Gel
Soothe sun-exposed skin instantly with this miracle cooling gel. Powered by aloe leaf juice and coconut oil, it provides fragrance-free, refreshing relief after a long day out in the summer heat.
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Skin by Ella Rose Bronze Creme
Get that sun-kissed, dewy glow instantly with this buildable, illuminating bronze creme. Enriched with Vitamin E, it blends seamlessly into your cheeks for a radiant, healthy-looking finish.
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Ursa Major Brighten Up Vitamin C Serum
Give your summer glow a brightening boost with this lightweight serum. It delivers a lasting dose of Vitamin C to brighten dull skin and help correct dark spots, plus it deeply hydrates while smoothing out uneven skin tones.
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Vacation Sunscreen Chardonnay Oil SPF 30
Protect and hydrate your skin with this chic SPF 30 oil, made with Chardonnay grape seed oil for a subtle, gorgeous shine. It features a delectable 'Grand Cru '86' scent that will quickly make it your new beach bag staple.
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OUAI Wave Spray
Get cute beachy waves with this salt-free texture spray. Safe for all hair types, it adds volume and definition to your hair without leaving it feeling dry or crunchy.
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amika Frizz-Me-Not Hydrating Anti-Frizz Treatment
Keep your strands looking sleek through the summer humidity. This hydrating treatment locks in essential moisture while taming flyaways and smoothing out stubborn frizz.
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Bask Suncare SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick
Convenient and mess-free, this broad-spectrum SPF 50 stick glides on easily to protect and nourish your skin barrier. Packed with Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, and Aloe Vera, it's the perfect companion for quick reapplications on the go.
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RMS Beauty Eyelights Cream Eyeshadow
Add a luminous, metallic finish to your lids with this fast-drying, long-wearing cream eyeshadow. Infused with Green Tea and Quinoa Extract, it nourishes delicate skin while providing buildable color that ranges from subtle to dramatic.
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RMS Beauty Liplights Cream Lip Gloss
Plump, soothe, and condition your pout with this versatile 3-in-1 treatment balm, gloss, and volumizer. It effortlessly defines your lips while imparting a lovely hint of natural color.