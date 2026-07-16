Summer heat takes a toll on everything—our skin, our bodies, and especially our hair the second the humidity hits. Whether you're packing a beach bag or just trying to survive a sweltering daily commute, a few strategic product swaps can make all the difference. Featuring cooling gels, frizz-fighting haircare, SPF, and refreshing skincare, this curated edit is designed to keep you fresh, protected, and sweat-free all season long. Read on for the 12 beauty essentials you’ll be reaching for well into fall.

Try these 12 beauty essentials this summer!

Amazon Farmacy Gentle Face Wash Wash away the day's sweat, sunscreen, and impurities with this ultra-gentle, soothing face wash. It cleanses deeply and effectively without stripping your skin of its natural, necessary moisture.

Shopbop RMS Beauty Coconut Clean Cleansing Balm Melt away stubborn makeup, sunscreen, and environmental toxins with this premium coconut-powered cleansing balm. It cleanses effortlessly while leaving your skin feeling incredibly soft, conditioned, and balanced.

Shopbop Herbivore Instant Vacation Silky Soft Body Set Refresh your skin with this dynamic duo featuring Coco Rose body polish and Cloud Milk body cream. Together, they gently exfoliate and deeply hydrate, leaving you feeling silky smooth and vacation-ready.

Shopbop Dune The Lifeguard Cooling Gel Soothe sun-exposed skin instantly with this miracle cooling gel. Powered by aloe leaf juice and coconut oil, it provides fragrance-free, refreshing relief after a long day out in the summer heat.

ShopBop Skin by Ella Rose Bronze Creme Get that sun-kissed, dewy glow instantly with this buildable, illuminating bronze creme. Enriched with Vitamin E, it blends seamlessly into your cheeks for a radiant, healthy-looking finish.

ShopBop Ursa Major Brighten Up Vitamin C Serum Give your summer glow a brightening boost with this lightweight serum. It delivers a lasting dose of Vitamin C to brighten dull skin and help correct dark spots, plus it deeply hydrates while smoothing out uneven skin tones.

Shopbop Vacation Sunscreen Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 Protect and hydrate your skin with this chic SPF 30 oil, made with Chardonnay grape seed oil for a subtle, gorgeous shine. It features a delectable 'Grand Cru '86' scent that will quickly make it your new beach bag staple.

ShopBop OUAI Wave Spray Get cute beachy waves with this salt-free texture spray. Safe for all hair types, it adds volume and definition to your hair without leaving it feeling dry or crunchy.

Amazon amika Frizz-Me-Not Hydrating Anti-Frizz Treatment Keep your strands looking sleek through the summer humidity. This hydrating treatment locks in essential moisture while taming flyaways and smoothing out stubborn frizz.

Shopbop Bask Suncare SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick Convenient and mess-free, this broad-spectrum SPF 50 stick glides on easily to protect and nourish your skin barrier. Packed with Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, and Aloe Vera, it's the perfect companion for quick reapplications on the go.

Shopbop RMS Beauty Eyelights Cream Eyeshadow Add a luminous, metallic finish to your lids with this fast-drying, long-wearing cream eyeshadow. Infused with Green Tea and Quinoa Extract, it nourishes delicate skin while providing buildable color that ranges from subtle to dramatic.