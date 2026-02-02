Spring break doesn’t have to mean packed beaches, loud pool parties, or fighting for a lounge chair. If your idea of a getaway leans more slow mornings than spring break chaos, these non-traditional destinations are for you. Think cozy coastal escapes, mountain air, and culture-rich cities where the vibe is relaxed and the crowds are lighter this time of year. Whether you’re traveling solo, with your partner, or planning a family reset, these unexpected spring break ideas offer sunshine, beauty, and a little breathing room, proof that the best trips aren’t always the wildest ones.

Here are 12 under-the-radar spring break spots to book In 2026.

Coastal, But Not Party Coastal RITESH SINGH San Diego I've spent plenty of time in San Diego as a resident in my single years and recent visits with my kiddo (Legoland is her fave). It's so picturesque along the Pacific coast and known for pristine beaches and near-perfect climate year-round. There's almost zero chance of rain! Experience the laid-back surfer vibe at Delmar Beach, marvel at the pelicans and sea lions at the stunning La Jolla Cove, or enjoy family-friendly fun at Carlsbad, near Legoland Park. Wander through Balboa Park and visit the renowned San Diego Zoo. Dine and drink in the Gaslamp District, explore the historic Hotel del Coronado, and hike the breathtaking trails of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve for one of the best coastal getaways on the west.

Cole Kitchen Savannah, Georgia Feel like you’ve stepped back in time with a visit to Savannah, where cobblestone streets wind past historic homes shaded by moss-draped oak trees. Spend slow mornings wandering the Historic District, stopping at Forsyth Park before heading toward River Street, where shops and cafés overlook the Savannah River. Add a coastal twist with a breezy day trip to Tybee Island—just 30 minutes away—for beach walks, lighthouse views, and fresh seafood by the water. Back in town, take a guided ghost tour through Bonaventure Cemetery, then indulge in classic Southern fare at The Olde Pink House or Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room. Unwind afterward at Bellwether House, a cozy retreat that perfectly matches the city’s timeless charm.

Jorge Vasconez on Unsplash Naples, FL With its balmy spring days and golden sunsets, Naples, Florida is the ultimate spring break escape. Think sugar-sand beaches and vibrant downtown lined with boutiques and bistros. Start with a beach walk along the powdery white sands of the Naples Pier, especially magical at sunset. Explore downtown’s Fifth Avenue South for boutique shopping, art galleries, and sidewalk dining. Nature lovers can kayak through mangroves in the Everglades or spot wildlife at nearby preserves. Round out the day with waterfront dining at The Turtle Club.

Will Walker on Unsplash Seattle + Olympic National Park One of the biggest highlights after exploring Seattle is the Hoh Rain Forest, a fairytale setting of ancient trees draped in moss and ferns that seem to glow in the diffused light. Hike the short Hall of Mosses trail, and let the silence of the rainforest reset your nervous system. It’s literally one of the quietest places in the continental U.S. Continue your journey through Forks (Twilight fans, unite!), past Rialto Beach and Ruby Beach, where driftwood piles up like sculpture and tidepools are filled with starfish. Inland, detour to Lake Crescent, a glacial lake so still and clear it looks like glass. Kayak, hike the surrounding trails, or just sit still and soak it in. Lake Quinault Lodge is a historic lakefront hotel nestled in the southern edge of Olympic National Park. With its rustic timber-frame design, roaring fireplace, and rooms overlooking the water, it’s cozy, classic PNW. After a day of exploring, unwind in a rocking chair on the porch or soak in the views with a glass of wine. For something more modern, check out Alderbrook Resort & Spa in Union, along the Hood Canal. It’s a stylish but relaxed retreat with private beach access, a full-service spa, and incredible views of the Olympic Mountains — plus a restaurant that serves up fresh-caught seafood and locally sourced fare in a warm, lodge-like setting. For a great meal, try the Springs Restaurant at Sol Duc Hot Springs for trout and wild mushrooms after a mineral soak, or stop by the Hama Hama Oyster Saloon for briny bivalves served right on the beach.

International (Without Cancun Energy) Jorgen Hendriksen on Unsplash Curaçao Curaçao is one of those islands that sneaks up on you, in the best way. Colorful, cultured, and quietly cool, it blends European elegance with Caribbean soul, making it feel equal parts relaxing and inspiring. The beaches are famously calm and swimmable, perfect for slow mornings and spontaneous dips. Playa Kenepa (Grote Knip) delivers postcard-worthy turquoise water, Cas Abao offers soft sand with full amenities, and Playa Lagun lets you snorkel straight from shore, often alongside sea turtles. Even casual snorkelers will be impressed by the visibility here. Highlights include Tugboat Beach’s shallow shipwreck, coral-rich Director’s Bay, and Klein Curaçao, a dreamy day trip with blindingly white sand. Culture lovers should head to Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to stroll the Handelskade waterfront, cross the floating Queen Emma Bridge, and wander Punda and Otrobanda. Stay at Baoase Luxury Resort for romance or Avila Beach Hotel for historic charm.



DuoNguyen on Unsplash Kyoto, Japan Wander tranquil temples, moss-covered gardens, and intimate tea houses, or head to Arashiyama to see the iconic Togetsu-kyō Bridge stretching gracefully across the Ōi River. Dive deeper into Kyoto’s creative legacy at the Kyoto Museum of Crafts and Design, or step inside the historic Roketsu Dyeing Studio to witness traditional textile artistry firsthand. If you’re craving a getaway that blends wellness with culture, Six Senses Kyoto’s Sacred Connection experience is designed for couples ready to slow down and truly reconnect. The intimate journey includes a 75-minute shared treatment in a private suite, combining soothing sound healing with a synchronized massage to promote deep relaxation and emotional harmony. Experiences start at $330 and are available to book through March 15, 2026.

Christian Hess Araya on Unsplash Liberia, Costa Rica For white sands, surf adventures, and tropical thrills, head to Liberia on Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast. Just a short drive from the airport, Playa del Coco is a lively hub for snorkeling, diving, fishing, kayaking, and ATV tours. Nearby, Playa Hermosa lives up to its name with a peaceful, protected cove framed by lush hills — perfect for swimming and sunbathing. Looking for something more dramatic? Playa Ocotal delivers with striking black sand and calm waters ideal for relaxing or diving. Along the Gulf of Papagayo, you’ll find upscale gems like Playa Conchal, Flamingo, and Playa Panama, known for their pristine reefs and soft white sand. A bit farther out — about 75 minutes from Liberia — Playa Tamarindo and Playa Grande are surfer favorites and also home to nesting leatherback turtles in Las Baulas National Park.

Alfiano Sutianto on Unsplash Bali From art markets to beach resorts to wellness experiences—and yes, fire dancing—Bali is a truly unforgettable escape. It’s no surprise the island was named #1 international destination for 2026 by Tripadvisor. Nestled behind layers of lush flora and rice fields, Buahan is a secluded, adults-only, no-doors, no-walls retreat designed for total immersion in nature. This eco-barefoot resort invites travelers to slow down with guided meditation, waterfall walks, and invigorating hikes that end in pure serenity.

Marcin Nowak on Unsplash London Get your European city vacay without the language barrier in London, TripAdvisor's second best global destination. Do the touristy roundup of Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, and Buckingham Palace (the changing of the guards happens at 10:45AM M-W-F-S). Visit the free National Gallery in Trafalgar Square for a Van Gogh or da Vinci spotting. Grab fish and chips at Golden Union or amazing curry (if you can handle the spice) at bonoo. Catch the original production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre, and/or relive your rom-com fantasies in Notting Hill. There are beautiful parks too, like Hyde Park, to rest your feet post-exploring.

Aayush Gupta on Unsplash Lisbon Sunny, affordable, walkable, pastel-colored — and spring is idyllic here before the summer crowds arrive. Lisbon’s charming cobblestoned streets, tiled hilltop homes, and relaxed pace make it a perfect year-round getaway. Explore the city’s landmarks, like the Belém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery, and hop the iconic canary-yellow Tram 28 through historic neighborhoods like Alfama and St. George's Castle. Enjoy Lisbon’s vibrant café culture and sample traditional pastries like pastel de nata or cream pastry, yum!

ultrash ricco on Unsplash San Sebastien, Spain Sea breezes, Belle Époque charm, golden beaches, and memorable Basque meals, San Sebastián is perfect in springtime before the crowds hit. Nestled along Spain’s Basque coast, the city is known for its relaxed vibes and world-class food scene. Spend your days strolling La Concha, riding the funicular up Monte Igueldo for sweeping views, and hopping from tapas bar to tapas bar sampling pintxos (Basque-style tapas) paired with crisp txakoli wine. With mild, sunny days and fewer crowds, it’s the ideal moment to soak up the city’s mix of coastal beauty, culture, and culinary magic.

Chris Czermak on Unsplash Rome Rome is one of my favorite cities, but off-season is truly the best. Spring break in Rome is a dream for travelers who want culture, beauty, and just the right amount of buzz. The city comes alive in spring, with mild temperatures, blooming gardens, and long, golden afternoons that invite wandering. Spend your days exploring iconic landmarks like the Colosseum and Roman Forum, then duck into quiet churches or leafy piazzas for a breather. Spring is also perfect for lingering meals outdoors—think carbonara, fresh artichokes, and crisp white wine enjoyed al fresco. Neighborhoods like Trastevere feel especially lively this time of year, with café tables spilling into the streets and an easygoing evening energy.

Do you have a trip planned for spring break? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!