Confession: my mom, my BFF, and I all joke that we have to tinkle the second we walk into a TJ Maxx or Marshalls. And we finally figured out why—it’s the pure excitement of discovering a treasure trove of deals. There’s just something about the thrill of the hunt, whether you’re scanning the home aisle for chic decor or spotting a fashion find that looks way more expensive than it is.

And this spring, Marshalls is especially delivering. From charming Easter table pieces to cute warm-weather outfits, the shelves are packed with affordable gems that look like total splurges.

Here are 12 Marshalls finds that make your Easter home and fashion look luxe—without spending more than $50.

Marshalls. TAHARI HOME Floral Bunny Tablecloth. A tablecloth instantly makes any occasion feel a little more elevated—this Easter-themed one is chic and pretty and perfect for your festive brunch.

Marshalls Laura Ashley Candle with Lid I can already picture a few of these doubling as your Easter centerpiece. Each candle comes in a lidded decorative jar with a sweet bow accent, faux pearl details, a wild nectar scent, and three wicks—basically decor and fragrance in one.

Marshalls The Farmhouse by Rachel Ashwell, Set of 6 Fabric Carrots Put a little extra thought into your Easter tablescape with this darling six-piece set, featuring a floral print, faux leaf accents, and festive holiday details.

Marshalls INDIGO Set of 4 Floral Easter Egg Napkins Cloth napkins are always in style, and this lovely pattern makes your table feel extra cheery and sweet.

Marshalls Cottontail Lane Easter Goblets Toast the season with these adorable Easter-themed goblets in a soft pastel pink.

Marshalls LAURA ASHLEY Set of 4 Aria Bunny Dinner Plates These ceramic plates are so chic and cute—perfect for serving everything from appetizers to dessert.

Marshalls US TOGETHER Puff Sleeve Mini Denim Dress A denim dress can take you from day to night all spring long. I love this just-dressy-enough casual style, complete with puff sleeves that make it perfect for Easter brunch.

Marshalls Ballet Flats Whether you're heading to church or an Easter egg hunt, these ballet flats are perfect for the day. The ribbed design adds subtle texture, while the cushioned footbed, grip sole, and brand logo accent keep them as comfortable as they are cute.

Marshalls HOUSE OF HARLOW 1960 Peplum Blouse I love that a peplum can go from casual with jeans to a dressy ’fit with a skirt—this versatile top is perfect for all your spring occasions. It features shoulder-tie accents, a fully lined design, a back zip with hook closure, built-in boning, adjustable shoulder straps, scalloped trim, and tassel details.

Marshalls EN SAISON Maxi Dress You can never go wrong with classic polka dots. And if you're a dress-up-for-Easter kind of gal, this is the perfect one-piece ’fit you don’t have to think twice about. This satin-finish maxi dress features a flattering V-neck and V-back, short sleeves, and a flouncy hem for extra movement. It’s fully lined and finished with a back zip and hook closure.

Marshalls ULTRA PINK Crochet Button Up Polo Top I love crochet fashion for spring—it’s the perfect transitional piece to get you through those cooler early-spring days. This cute top works for Easter and beyond, with crochet construction, a button-down front, and a polo-style collar with contrast trim.

Marshalls Raffia Reef Shell Tote Before you know it, it’ll be beach season—and this bag will be perfect for holding all those seaside essentials. In the meantime, it brings early spring vibes with its raffia design. It features dual top carry handles, shell and bead accents, and a fully lined interior.

