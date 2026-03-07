If Easter totally snuck up on you this year, don’t panic—TJ Maxx has you covered. The retailer is packed with affordable, stylish finds that make it easy to pull together a festive home and a spring-ready outfit without spending a fortune. Think charming bunny décor, pastel table accents, breezy dresses, and accessories that feel perfectly on-theme for the season.

Ahead, we rounded up the best last-minute Easter home décor and fashion must-haves from TJ Maxx that will make your celebration look effortlessly put together—no weeks of planning required.

Grab these last-minute Easter finds at TJ Maxx!

TJ Maxx Shabby Chic Easter English Afternoon Kitchen Towels Kitchen towels are an easy way to decorate without going all out with bunnies and eggs. This Shabby Chic Set of 3 Easter English Afternoon Kitchen Towels feels elegant and subtle enough to use all season long.

TJ Maxx Cupcakes & Cashmere Bunny Bowl I’m smitten with anything rabbit-themed this year, and this aluminium bowl with bunnies is exactly the hint of Easter I want on my table. The scalloped edges add just the right touch of charm to surprise guests.

TJ Maxx Bunny Pattern Placements Keep the kids entertained with this paper placemat they can color right at the table—perfect for when the adults inevitably slip into longer conversations.

TJ Maxx Salad Plates Salad plates, dessert plates, girl-dinner plates—this set of four fine porcelain plates is perfect for everything from appetizers and sides to cake and more.

TJ Maxx Caro Home Bunny Hand Towel Bunny hand towels are perfect for the powder room to get guests and family in the Easter spirit. This 2-pack set adds a festive touch while keeping things soft and practical.

TJ Maxx Bunny & Bean Fabric Rabbit A checkered pattern just screams spring, and these would make the cutest centerpiece for your Easter table or entryway. The bunny features a plaid fabric overlay and charming figural design for a playful seasonal touch.

TJ Maxx LA VALENTINA Floral Scarves, Set of 2 Make accessorizing easy this Easter with these silky floral scarves—tie one in your hair or wrap it around your neck for an instant spring outfit upgrade.

TJ Maxx WALTER BAKER Leather Indie Small Hand Woven Hobo A leather hobo bag that looks like an Easter basket—but make it elevated. The woven design and top carry handle give it that springtime charm without sacrificing polish.

TJ Maxx Floral Strap Maxi Dress All you need is that one dress for the season—and this sunny yellow number is guaranteed to make you stand out (in the best way). So pretty! It features 3D floral appliqués, adjustable shoulder straps, two front pockets, embroidered lace details, a smocked back panel, and delicate sheer accents. The design is partially lined for a light, airy feel.

TJ Maxx French Connection Birdie Linen Blend Square Neck Mini Dress If you want to go bolder—and shorter—this Kelly green mini dress is perfect for spring and summer.

TJ Maxx Midi Skirt Embrace the season’s pastels with this comfy midi skirt, featuring a flattering basque waist, two side pockets, and a fully lined design.

TJ Maxx EASY SPIRIT Girly Flat Sandals Just enough heel to make you feel dressy, with that Chanel-inspired fray to keep things classic. These Easy Spirit Girly Flat Sandals are perfect for Easter. They feature a cushioned footbed, frayed trim, a twist detail, and a low block heel for comfortable polish.

