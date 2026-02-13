Anyone who loves The Summer I Turned Pretty loves the relationship between Laurel and Susannah (Jackie Chung & Rachel Blanchard). Their friendship is one of the purest connections on the show (and even Laurel's ex-husband John claimed Susannah is the only person Laurel has ever truly loved). Well TSITP fans have been craving a prequel about Laurel and Susannah's college and young adult years, and after a hilarious interview with Bridgerton stars Yerin Ha and Hannah Dodd, everyone's calling for these two to get cast in the roles!

In case you didn't realize that Yerin Ha and Hannah Dodd are perfect for a Laurel and Susannah The Summer I Turned Pretty prequel...you're welcome.

#tsitp #tiktok #bridgerton #netflix ♬ original sound - ˚✧𝒞𝒶𝓎𝓁ℯℯ𝓃✧˚₊ @tcnoodlesoup @Jenny Han you know what to do 🫡 #fy I first came across this idea after Yerin Ha and Hannah Dodd's New York Times Pizza Interview went viral. @tcnoodlesoup posted a clip of the two Bridgerton stars giggling together, saying, "We need them in a prequel to TSITP with Susannah and Laurel's college days immediately. Tell me I'm wrong." And fans of both The Summer I Turned Pretty and Bridgerton immediately flooded the comments of the video (which has 671K views so far, FYI). "Its what Susannah would’ve wanted 😭😭," one user commented, while another agreed, "The gasp I just gusped….. yessssssssssssss." "I thought Yerin Ha would be the perfect younger Laurel! She made me think of Belly a ton in this season! It would be so good!" a third comment reads.

Erika Doss/Prime Video And, of course, The Summer I Turned Pretty fans already have an idea for what the prequel could cover. @tayllorsheaa suggested the series could open with Susannah and Laurel meeting in college and getting to know each other. "Petition to start a spinoff show of Laurel and Susannah as they first met in college and how they met their ex husbands and just everything they've been through?? This would be such a dream and good show." And even though Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's love triangle is wrapped up, this show would still have plenty of drama. "It could be set like 40 years in the future and it's Laurel's funeral and they find a bunch of her college journals and learn more about her friendship with Susannah." Another user says the prequel could be fun, "especially because Susannah's husband used to date Laurel before getting with Susannah!" Yeah, count me in because I need to see this STAT!

Okay so we (hypothetically) have Hannah Dodd as Susannah and Yerin Ha as Laurel — who would you cast as John and Adam? Let us know in the comments.