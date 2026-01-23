Millennials, Rejoice: The "Cringe" Fashion Trends We Loved Are Cool Again

Move aside, Gen Z, because Millennial-core is back in style, whether you like it or not. Sure, it’s fun to affectionately tease Millennials for their awkward sense of humor (2012 memes are practically hieroglyphs now) and questionable music taste (Imagine Dragons, really?).

But even so, there’s no denying that this generation has gotten some things right in the cultural zeitgeist, particularly in their fashion choices. When they weren’t busy rocking awkward ponchos and oversized gauchos (yikes!), they were actually wearing goal-worthy 'fits.

So, here are all the cutest millennial trends, from hairstyles to outfits, that are making a major comeback this season.

Jesutobiloba Precious / PEXELS 1. Skinny Jeans Long, long ago, in a faraway land of the early aughts, we were all bopping our heads to Fall Out Boy while wearing skinny jeans. The thing about skinny jeans is that they look great with practically any outfit. And truth be told, I’m utterly thrilled they're making a comeback since I loved wearing them back in the day.

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS 2. Millennial Pink Just so you know, on Wednesdays, we wear pink. You know that particular pink shade Regina George (AKA Millennial icon of all icons) wears? It’s just so unabashedly feminine. Well, it’s back. And I, for one, couldn’t be happier.

Andy Barbour / PEXELS 3. Statement Jewelry Chunky statement jewelry is back. So, go ahead and pull a Carrie Bradshaw by whipping out a necklace with your name on it. It may be cheap, but the value is priceless. Plus, it’s the perfect way to add a sense of character to any old look.

Anthony Dalesandro / PEXELS 4. Plaid Party Only true Millennials remember how very plaid the early aughts were. I just rewatched Greta Gerwig’s Ladybird, which is basically a love letter to the early 2000s. I was hit with a wave of major nostalgia while watching this cinematic masterpiece, since everything from the clothing to the curtains was covered in plaid, plaid, and more plaid.

Apostolos Vamvouras / PEXELS 5. Boxy Blazers I’ve been patiently waiting for the return of this iconic fashion staple, and it’s officially back. I can’t wait to pull mine out of the back of my closet.

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS 6. Side Parted Hair The Gen Z middle part just did not resonate with me at all. I couldn’t be more excited for the side part’s return. It suits my face so much better!

Ruth Malvoisin / PEXELS 7. Baguette Bags Every purse is a cute purse in my eyes, from the oversized options to the mini backpacks that were all the rage in 2019. But my personal faves are these classic baguette bags, which are just so flirty, unabashedly feminine, and all-around adorable.

Evilin Silva / PEXELS 8. Sparkly Lip Gloss Say goodbye to the perfect matte lip, because we’re taking it back to the early aughts and all its gooey, glossy glory. Mwah! Which of these Millennial trends are you most excited to see come back?

