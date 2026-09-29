Lynn Painter's brand new book Fake Skating is officially becoming a movie, and we finally have the cast. The novel was released September 1, 2026, and Sony Pictures is already turning the book into a film. Not only does this have the potential to be the next great rom-com for Off-Campus and Finding Her Edge fans, but we also have a Sterling Point favorite leading the cast! Plus Josh Boone (who directed The Fault in Our Stars) is bringing the story to life, so that in and of itself confirms it'll be a tearjerker.

Here's everything we know about the Fake Skating movie before it premieres in theaters next summer.

'Fake Skating' is the best-friends-to-lovers, fake dating romance movie you've been waiting for. View this post on Instagram A post shared by lynn painter kirkle (@lynnpainterbooks) Fake Skating is perfect for anyone who can't get enough of best friends to lovers. Dani (Amélie Hoeferle) couldn't get enough of Alec (Graham Campbell) when they were growing up, and they did everything together. But when Dani moved, it seemed like their friendship came to a screeching halt. Now Dani's back in town to finish high school after her parents' divorce but she finds a lot of unexpected changes. Namely the fact that teenage Alec is very different than the kid she grew up with. Now he's a hockey star the whole town fawns over — and his ego eats it up. A series of unexpected events follows...and suddenly Dani and Alec are fake dating (yep, that's a bit of a jump but I digress). Now that they're truly reconnecting, they're forced to face family secrets and how they really feel about each other.

And the 'Fake Skating' cast includes your TV favorites. Prime Video Amélie Hoeferle (Sterling Point, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and Graham Campbell (The Shards, Late Fame) are leading the Fake Skating cast as Dani and Alec. Stay tuned for the rest of the cast! You can see the movie in theaters July 16, 2027. It'll be the perfect break from the sweltering summer heat!

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