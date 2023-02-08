The Best Rom-Coms Of All Time (& Where To Watch 'Em)
Love is in the air and that means when movie night rolls around, we just can't say no to a rom-com. They're funny, they're romantic, and they leave us feeling good. And when we're having a bad day, those are three things we definitely need more of. Not to mention the fact that there's something comforting about knowing how something is going to end (ie: the heroine gets her promotion and the couple finally realizes they've been in love the whole time, thank goodness), but still watching the main characters overcome obstacles and go on their own self-discovery journey.
Some of our fondest memories have been watching the best rom-coms with friends and family. Even if watching movies doesn't seem like a bonding activity, when you spend the whole evening making finger foods, curling up on the couch together, and having poignant post-movie discussions, it becomes quite the experience.
These are the best rom coms to remind you that love has the ability to overcome any obstacle, and they also happen to pair perfectly with all your Valentine's drinks and desserts.
Image via K C Bailey/Netflix
Set It Up: Watch On Netflix
Harper and Charlie are overworked and underpaid, and after a late-night office bonding session, they decide to set their bosses up with each other. "This movie has tons of humor and romance, and even though it's relatively recent, it has all the details that I love about old school rom coms," says our assistant editor Chloe. "Not to mention that Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell have amazing chemistry."
13 Going On 30: Watch On Amazon
Jenna is less than thrilled with her life as a teenager, and fantasizes about the perfect adulthood. Her wish becomes reality when she wakes up the next morning as a 30-year-old and suddenly finds herself wondering if her dream life is actually what she wants. Jennifer Garner! Mark Ruffalo! New York City! This is a feel-good classic you can't miss. Plus, it gave us one of the most iconic party dresses ever. Our social lead Mallory also loves this film: "It's a perfect 2004 time capsule and basically inspired my entire adult life (i'm literally grownup Jenna)."
Marry Me: Watch On Amazon
Seconds before popstar Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) get married onstage, she learns that her fiancé has been cheating on her and decides to marry a total stranger, single dad Charlie (Owen Wilson), instead. With everyone against them, Kat and Charlie have to decide if their new relationship is worth fighting for.
10 Things I Hate About You: Watch On Disney+
This is a no-brainer for our best rom-coms list. Bianca's not allowed to date until her sister Kat gets a boyfriend, the only problem is that Kat is sarcastic, smart, and couldn't care less about boys. When Patrick begins pursuing Kat (seemingly out of the blue), the girls' lives get very messy, very quick. This is a great film for any fan of Julia Stiles and the 90s, and who wouldn't want a young Heath Ledger serenading them?
The Holiday: Watch On Paramount+
This charming Christmas flick is good for any time of year. English newspaper writer Iris and Hollywood trailer editor Amanda agree to a house swap over the Christmas holidays to avoid their disastrous love lives. Turns out, the change of scenery helps their loves lives become much less disastrous. Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, and Jude Law star.
Image via Ed Araquel/Netflix
Always Be My Maybe: Watch On Netflix
Sasha and Marcus were childhood sweethearts, but after a falling out, they haven't spoken for 15 years. When they run into each other in San Francisco, they realize that even though they live in completely different worlds, there might still be a spark. Considering stars (and screenwriters) Randall Park and Ali Wong are both comedians, you're in for a laugh.
Pretty In Pink: Watch On HBO Max
Andie and Duckie are best friends who sit at the bottom of their high school hierarchy. When popular Blane asks Andie out, it shakes up the whole school — and Andie and Duckie's friendship. If you consider yourself a John Hughes or Molly Ringwald fan, then you definitely need to watch this title — truly one of the best rom-coms of the '80s.
Bridget Jones' Diary: Watch On Amazon
Bridget decides that the new year is the perfect opportunity to take control of her life and starts keeping a diary. She's got opinions on everything around her, from the food she eats to the men that she meets, until she meets the two men who might change her life. With names like Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, and Hugh Grant, you can't go wrong here.
Can't Buy Me Love: Watch On Amazon
A young Patrick Dempsey stars in on of our favorite romcoms ever. Ronald is a lovable nerd who donates his savings to help cheerleader Cindy replace her mother's destroyed clothes. There's just one condition: Cindy has to pretend to date him for an entire month to help his popularity.
Image via Walter Thomson/Netflix
Someone Great: Watch On Netflix
Jenny nabs her dream job at Rolling Stone right before her longterm boyfriend breaks up with her. Jenny doesn't know how to move on, and it's up to her best friends Erin and Blair to bring her out of it with a girls' night out for the ages. Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, and DeWanda Wise are absolutely charming in their roles. Plus, not only does the film feature "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo, but it was also inspired by Taylor Swift's "Clean" and then went on to inspire Taylor Swift's "Death By A Thousand Cuts." Talk about a full circle moment.
Pretty Woman: Watch On Apple TV+
Edward (Richard Gere) is on a business trip to LA when he hires Vivian (Julia Roberts) to pretend to be his girlfriend at his business commitments. As they spend time together, they start to fall for each other, but only have one week to figure out how to bring their two worlds together.
Funny Face: Watch On Pluto TV
When Dick Avery accidentally photographs bookstore employee Jo, he believes that she can become a successful model and convinces her to go to Paris with him. With Paris as their backdrop, it doesn't take long for them to fall for each other. This Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn classic is a charming, funny, and romantic pick for any time of year.
Crazy Rich Asians: Watch On HBO Max
Rachel agrees to join her boyfriend Nick in Singapore for his best friend's wedding, only to learn after she gets there that the family is like modern royalty. Not only does Rachel have to deal with jealous socialites, but she also must navigate social and cultural hurdles if she wants to make a good impression on his family. We can't tell you how many times we've seen this movie but Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, and Michelle Yeoh steal our hearts every time.
Image via Netflix
The Incredible Jessica James: Watch On Netflix
Jessica (Jessica Williams) is doing her best to get over a recent breakup when she meets Boone (who is doing the exact same thing), and the duo is surprised when they hit it off. Now they just have to figure out it their post-relationship lives fit together.
How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days: Watch On Pluto TV
Andie is writing a column about how to drive a man away in ten days or less, while executive Ben is confident that he can make any woman fall in love with him in ten days. When they decide to use each other for their experiments, it's safe to say their assignments do not go according to plan. Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey have amazing chemistry that will make you laugh and cry.
When Harry Met Sally: Watch On HBO Max
Harry and Sally (Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan) meet at a bookstore ten years after they shared a car ride from Chicago to New York. With the help of their best friends, they deal with the age old question of whether men and women can be friends without sex getting in the way. We can't decide which aspect of this film we like more: the romance or the fashion.
The Wedding Planner: Watch On Paramount+
Wedding planner Mary falls head over heels with Steve after he saves her from a collision, but after an enchanting evening together, Mary shows up to work the next morning to discover that he's the groom in her new assignment. Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey fans are sure to love this one.
Image via Ron Batzdorff/MMIX New Line Productions, Inc./New Line Cinema/IMDB
Valentine's Day: Watch On Amazon
This film features multiple interconnected stories and absolutely knocks it out of the park. A variety of LA residents experience love in all its forms — from to crushes to heartbreak to learning about the nature of commitment — on one jam-packed Valentine's Day. "This is one of my favorite movies of all time," says our assistant editor Chloe. "Not only does it have a well-written script that melts your heart but it also has one of the best cast lists ever. Julia Roberts, Jessica Alba, Queen Latifah, Anne Hathaway, and Taylor Swift, all in one movie?!"
Legally Blonde: Watch On Tubi
The only thing that Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is missing is a proposal from her boyfriend Warner. When he dumps her unexpectedly, she rallies her sorority sisters to prepare for her hardest moment yet: excelling at Harvard Law School. "What starts with chasing a guy {ahem, the wrong guy} turns into a journey of overcoming others' preconceived notions of her by finding her own strength and power," says our social lead Mallory. "She ultimate falls for the right guy after becoming her best self and Harvard Law School's valedictorian, obvi."
Crazy, Stupid, Love: Watch On HBO Max
Cal has to learn how to date again after his wife reveals that 1. she's had an affair and 2. she wants a divorce. Now, not only has his life completely changed but he also has to figure out the world of dating as a 40-something. Good thing he has the help of Jacob, a ladies man who has taken him under his wing. Hilarious, heartwarming, and full of names like Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carrell, this flick will make you laugh out loud.
The Big Sick: Watch On Amazon
Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) is worried about how his traditional Muslim parents will respond to his new relationship with Emily (Zoe Kazan). But when Emily enters into a coma, he finds himself bonding with her parents while they wait for her to wake up.
Clueless: Watch On Paramount+
Cher is rich, shallow, and popular, and she's also convinced that she's the ultimate matchmaker. When she accidentally helps new girl Tai take her place as the queen bee, Cher realizes she might have been putting too much of herself into her popularity. If that doesn't make you want to watch Clueless, a young Paul Rudd will.
Image via Matchbox Pictures/Netflix
Ali's Wedding: Watch On Netflix
Ali (Osamah Sami) is torn between being with the girl he loves or following through with an arranged marriage after a lie about his academic achievements spirals out of control.
The Photograph: Watch On Amazon
Mae (Issa Rae) is confused and hurt after her photographer mother passes away unexpectedly, but after she finds a hidden photo and two secret letters, Mae begins exploring her mother's early life, crossing paths with a journalist investigating the same thing.
She's All That: Watch On Hulu
Zach's life is going perfectly. But when his girlfriend dumps him for a reality TV star, he makes a bet that he can turn nerdy Laney into the next prom queen in six weeks. Zach is prepared for anything...except falling for her. Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook star in this retelling of Shakespeare's Pygmalion that seals our vote for one of the best rom-coms ever.
Image via Netflix
To All The Boys I've Loved Before: Watch On Netflix
Lara Jean (Lana Condor) is a romantic, and she write five letters confessing her love to her crushes, which include popular student Peter and next door neighbor Josh. Lara Jean is surviving junior year — until the letters are all mailed out. We love that this film is just as much about sisterhood as it is about romance.
Check out our TikTok and Twitter for more fun entertainment recommendations and keep an eye on our Entertainment page for the latest rom-coms.
Featured image via Ron Batzdorff/MMIX New Line Productions, Inc./New Line Cinema/IMDB
- FYI, James Marsden Is the King of Rom-Coms ›
- 15 Movies to Watch If You Love Clueless ›
- 13 Books That Inspired Our Favorite Guilty Pleasure Rom-Coms ›
- RomCom-Core Is The '90s Fashion Trend Taking Over TikTok — Here's How To Get The Look ›
- There’s Something for Everyone in Netflix’s ‘Summer of Love’ Rom-Com Lineup ›
- KJ Apa Falls for Maia Mitchell in Netflix’s New Rom-Com ‘The Last Summer’ ›
- ‘Set It Up’ Director Claire Scanlon Is Bringing Back the Rom-Com ›
- Meg Ryan, the Queen of Romantic Comedies, Is Writing Her Very Own Rom-Com ›
- 10 Cheesy Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Rom-Coms ›
- 12 Rom-Coms You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!