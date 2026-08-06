The 'Legend of Zelda' Movie is Coming Early — & Bo Bragason Just Gave the BEST Update

Anyone who loves video game adaptations like The Last of Us will be thrilled to hear that we're getting a new Legend of Zelda movie — and actress Bo Bragason (who you can see right now in Prime Video's Sterling Point) just gave us the best update that will make any lover of the OG game more excited!

Here's everything you need to know about the Legend of Zelda movie from Sony Pictures.

Is The Legend of Zelda movie really coming out? Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Nintendo Yes, Brit + Co can confirm that the Legend of Zelda movie really is coming out — and it's actually releasing a week early! The Legend of Zelda co-creator Shigeru Miyamoto revealed that the movie would release on April 30, 2027 instead of May 7, saying, “I would like to let you know that the worldwide theatrical release date for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda has been moved up to April 30, 2027, from May 7. The team is working hard to deliver the film to everyone as soon as possible. There’s less than a year to go until release, so thank you for waiting.”

Is Zelda's actress confirmed? Prime Video Renegade Nell star Bo Bragason will play Zelda, a princess with a god's bloodline. And Bo actually told Brit + Co exclusively that fans of the game don't need to worry about the movie adaptation. "It will be so worth the wait, trust me," she shares in our Sterling Point interview.

Who will play Link in the Zelda movie 2027? Nintendo/Sony Pictures The elf Link will be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who you'll recognize from The Haunting of Bly Manor and House of the Dragon. Ainsworth and Bragason will be joined by Uli Latukefu as the antagonist named Ganondorf.

Where is the Legend of Zelda movie filming? Nintendo/Sony Pictures My Nintendo News reports that the Legend of Zelda movie is filming in Wellington, New Zealand, and Miyamoto confirmed that the movie features "a lush, natural setting." Based on the first look stills, it's definitely a beautiful environment!

Is a Legend of Zelda movie confirmed? Mark Davis/Getty Images Yes, the Legend of Zelda movie was confirmed in the fall of 2023 before Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth were cast in July 2025.

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