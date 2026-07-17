Binge Watching Killed TV: The Lost Art of the Filler Episode

As a TV fanatic, I will absolutely die on the hill that shortening the average TV show season from 22 episodes to 9 has essentially destroyed television. Binge watching can definitely be fun, but in my opinion, the real art of character development — and, most importantly, getting your audience to actually care about your characters — rests in tension and buildup. AKA, it requires time.

Cramming what used to be an entire calendar year's worth of storytelling into a single day's binge just breaks my heart every time I think about it. I don't want to always just consume plot lines while I simultaneously scroll on my phone; I want to truly savor a story. And I have two specific examples to make my point.

Do you prefer a 9-episode season like Not Suitable For Work or a longer season like The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments!

'The Walking Dead' is the perfect slow burn. AMC I'm in the middle of watching The Walking Dead for the first time (if you read that sentence and feel shocked, trust me: no one is more shocked than I am), and I'm pretty sure season 2 is one of the best seasons of television I've ever watched. It might be a post-apocalyptic show, but it perfectly grounds everything about the zombie-infested storytelling in humanity; we've got interpersonal drama, high stakes, love triangles, and a familiar, cozy location. One subplot in particular really stuck out to me. In the midst of season 2, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the group wind up staying at Hershel (Scott Wilson), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Beth's (Emily Kinney) farm. Carol's (Melissa McBride) daughter Sophia (Madison Lintz) goes missing in the midst of their journey, and while contemporary TV would probably find her in one or two episodes, this subplot winds up lasting for 7 episodes. Now, keep in mind that because this aired weekly, that means viewers wondered what happened to Sophia (and watched the group fight over how to handle her disappearance) for 7 straight weeks.

AMC Because the show focuses so much time on Sophia, a variety of other subplots are able to blossom. Shane's (Jon Bernthal) feelings for Rick's wife Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) and his descent into murderous rage. Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Maggie's romance. Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) growth from a rogue to a dependable member of the group. Just like I firmly believe that some of the strongest IRL friendships are the ones that thrive during "boring" moments, I think the same can be said for television, especially when it comes to the lost art of filler episodes.

AMC Even when nothing happens to contribute to the main plot during a filler episode, we learn so much about the characters and their relationships to one another as they're learning about themselves. When writing believable characters, you need to center what they want and what they fear...and I care way less about a plot if I don't have time to get attached to the characters. Heck, believing the characters actually care about each other makes the plot more compelling. By the time the group in The Walking Dead finds Sophia (or rather, they realize she's been bitten by a zombie and has become a Walker herself), you're so invested in the outcome that you're both A. devastated at the realization that she's died and B. heartbroken as you watch all the characters process this discovery in real time.

And I NEED a new season of 'Not Suitable For Work' — right now! Hulu In comparison, Mindy Kaling's new comedy Not Suitable For Work is my favorite sitcom of the last decade, and it would have thrived with a 22-episode season. (I would like to point out that I am aware this was a weekly release, but I still stand my point I wanted more than 9 episodes!!) The show follows five 20-somethings in New York City who all live on the same floor of an apartment building, which allows for quite a lot of chaos. At any given moment, they're navigating work drama, roommate drama, and dating drama. One of my favorite episodes sees Kel (Nicholas Duvernay) fight with Davis (Will Angus) and Josh (Jack Martin) before crashing with AJ (Ella Hunt) and Abby (Avantika Vandanapu). He gets a taste of the good life, with a clean apartment and fresh coffee...but ends up getting sucked into the girls' fighting before promptly returning to his roommates.

Hulu In a perfect world, this arc would have lasted at least 3 episodes, instead of all the comedy and conflict feeling confined to one 30-minute segment. Fighting with your friends can unearth a whole slew of insecurities and strengths that make a character feel more 3-dimensional. I'd have loved to see Kel and Josh have a standoff in the elevator, or Davis have to navigate shopping for razors after admitting Kel took their communal one. Plus, there would have been even more time for Kel and Abby to wash dishes together at the sink and accidentally brush hands (Mindy, I'm literally begging for them to be endgame!).

Hulu Now, I'm not saying every single filler episode proves the rule. After finishing The Walking Dead season 2, and literally needing to take a break from the series to process it, I can barely remember a single thing from all of season 3. It just hasn't held my interest in the same way. And rewatching all of NSFW has been the perfect lunch break sitcom. But could I formally request we jump up back to at least 12 episodes? If you ask me, the lesson isn't that we just need to crank out more content, therefore increasing watch time. I'd love to see studios take an intentional approach to deepening onscreen relationships and building connection, no matter how many episodes they're writing. Because when your characters care about each other, your audience cares. And that's what makes good TV.

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