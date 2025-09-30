Here's when you can watch every episode.
How Many Episodes Are In 'Task' HBO? Here's Your Official Watch Guide.
Task on HBO Max is off to a wild start — and episode 4 just solidified the series as one of the buzziest shows this fall. We're over halfway through the season, which means you might be wondering how many more episodes are left until the explosive finale. Or, if you haven't watched yet, you might be wondering how you can catch up. Well look no further because I have all the info you need to know.
Here's your official guide to all of HBO's Task episodes, now airing on the streamer.
How many episodes are in Task HBO?
HBO Max
There will be 7 episodes in the first season of Task. It's currently airing every week on Sundays. Here's the full schedule:
- Season 1, Episode 1 "Crossings" premiered on HBO Max September 7, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 2 "Family Statements" premiered on HBO Max September 14, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 3 "Nobody's Stronger Than Forgiveness" premiered on HBO Max September 21, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 4 "All Roads" premiered on HBO Max September 28, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 5 "Vagrants" premieres on HBO Max October 5, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 6 "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river." premieres on HBO Max October 12, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 7 "A Still Small Voice" premieres on HBO Max October 19, 2025
Where can I watch Task?
HBO Max
Task airs every Sunday on HBO Max.
What time do new episodes of Task come out?
HBO Max
New episodes drop at 9 PM EST.
Who's in the Task cast?
HBO Max
The Task cast includes:
- Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis
- Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergrast
- Emilia Jones as Maeve
- Fabien Frankel as Anthony Grasso
- Alison Oliver as Lizzie Stover
- Raúl Castillo as Cliff Broward
- Thuso Mbedu as Aleah Clinton
- Jamie McShane as Perry Dorazo
- Sam Keeley as Jayson Wilkes
- Silvia Dionicio as Emily
- Phoebe Fox as Sara
Where was Task filmed?
HBO Max
Task was filmed around Philadelphia, which is also where the show is set!
Who is the mole in Task?
HBO Max
Tom (Mark Ruffalo) discovered at the end of episode 3 that there's a mole inside the task force — WHAT! We don't know who the traitor is just yet, but whoever they are, they gave away a crucial piece of evidence.
