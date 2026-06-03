2026 has already started off with a bang when it comes to new TV shows. Finding Her Edge, The Pitt season 2, Bridgerton season 4 — the options for what to watch in January felt endless! Well that's only the tip of the iceberg because there are some truly amazing shows on the way for 2026. No matter whether you love medical dramas, romantic summer shows, crime dramas, or period pieces, there is something for everyone this year. Let's get into it!

Keep reading for the most-anticipated shows premiering in 2026.

Not Suitable For Work — Airing on Hulu Now Hulu This Mindy Kaling comedy follows five 20-somethings who live in the same building in New York City. This comedy made me laugh out loud more than once, and there's nothing more relatable than seeing these characters just try to survive their jobs and love lives. Not Suitable For Work stars Ella Hunt, Avantika, Nicholas Duvernay, Jay Ellis, Ego Nwodim, Harry Richardson, Constance Wu, Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Judy Gold, Laura Bell Bundy, Will Angus, Jack Martin, May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Emilia Suárez, and Michael Benjamin Washington.

Cape Fear — Watch on Apple TV June 5, 2026 Apple TV This thriller follows a happily married couple whose lives are totally upended when the criminal they helped put behind bars gets out of jail. Cape Fear stars Amy Adams, Patrick Wilson, and Javier Bardem.

Every Year After — Watch on Prime Video June 10, 2026 Prime Video Percy returns to Barry's Bay following a tragedy, 10 years after she made a huge mistake that changed everything. And she's hoping Sam and Charlie will forgive her for it. Every Year After stars Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Michael Bradway, Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, and Joseph Chiu.

House Of The Dragon Season 3 – Watch on HBO Max June 21, 2026 HBO House of the Dragon is giving us another installment of the Targaryen legacy — and it promises to be just as gripping and heartbreaking as the last two seasons. House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, and James Norton.

Elle — Watch on Prime Video July 1, 2026 Prime Video This Legally Blonde prequel takes us into Elle Woods' high school years, and gives us a glimpse into the experiences that shaped the character we all know and love. After Barbie totally took over the summer of 2023, I'm ready for another July that's filled to the brim with pink everything. Elle stars Lexi Minetree, June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker.

The Five-Star Weekend – Watch on Peacock July 9, 2026 Greg Gayne/Peacock In this new show, author and cook Hollis Shaw brings her friends to her Nantucket house for a weekend away, hoping she can get a fresh start. And it's definitely a life changing weekend, because none of them will forget it. The Five-Star Weekend stars Jennifer Garner, Chloë Sevigny, Regina Hall, Gemma Chan, D'Arcy Carden, Harlow Jane, David Denman, Rob Huebel, Tory Devon Smith, Henry Eikenberry, Roberta Colindrez, Judy Greer, West Duchovny, Josh Hamilton, and Timothy Olyphant.

Ransom Canyon season 2 — Watch on Netflix July 23, 2026 Netflix Ransom Canyon season 2 has a lot of responsibility: namely, I need answers!! Will Quinn and Stanton make up? And what's up with Yancy's secret wife?! At least it looks like Lauren and Lucas are on good terms for now. Ransom Canyon stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W. Johnson, Patricia Clarkson, Ben Robson, Heidi Engerman, Tatanka Means, Justin Johnson Cortez, Philip Winchester, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, and Niko Guardado.

Ted Lasso Season 4 – Watch on Apple TV August 5, 2026 Apple TV Ted Lasso's back! And this time, he's coaching a second division women's football team. Yeah, I can't wait for this. Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely

The Land — Watch on Hulu this fall Dia Dipasupil/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/Disney This new 2026 show brings us into a family drama at the heart of the NFL. If you thought working with your family was tough, you haven't seen anything yet. The Land stars Chris Meloni, William H. Macy, Mandy Moore, Chace Crawford, and Chloe Bennet.

Bridgerton season 4 — Watch on Netflix now Netflix Bridgerton finally returned and this time, it was Benedict's turn to fall in love. He meets the masked Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball, then finds himself falling in love with a maid named Sophie after she nurses him back to health. The only hiccup? He doesn't realize they're the same woman. Bridgerton season 4 stars Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Adjoa Andoh, Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Victor Alli, Daniel Francis, Masali Baduza, and Katie Leung.

The Pitt season 2 — Watch on HBO Max now HBO Max We also returned to the Pitt for a whole new season of Fourth of July madness. This show isn't for the faint of heart, but dang is it entertaining. I'm still obsessed with the fact each episode covers an hour of one day's shift, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. The Pitt season 2 stars Noah Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Katherine LaNasa, and Shabana Azeez.

Industry season 4 — Watch on HBO Max now HBO Max Industry is back and the prestige drama of investment banking is totally giving Gossip Girl meets Succession. I didn't know I needed that kind of series until this premiered, and I'm not mad about it. Industry season 4 stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kiernan Shipka, Charlie Heaton, Jack Farthing, Max Minghella, Toheeb Jimoh, Kal Penn, Edward Holcroft, Amy James-Kelly, Claire Forlani, Susanne Wuest, and Stephen Campbell Moore.

Dark Winds season 4 — Watch on AMC+ now AMC Dark Winds season 4 brings our favorite cops back onscreen to rescue a missing Navajo girl, and it really centers the tension between upholding the law and honoring Indigenous spiritual beliefs. This show is all about identifying the boundary between truth and justice and the new episodes are sure to be no exception. Dark Winds season 4 stars Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, A. Martinez, Franka Potente, Isabel DeRoy-Olson, Chaske Spencer, Luke Barnett, and Titus Welliver.

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 — Watch on Apple TV now Apple TV+ It's been 5 years since the events of the first season, but Hannah and Bailey are still on the run from the Campano family in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2. The new episodes have just as many high stakes. The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 stars Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Augusto Aguilera, David Morse, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Paradise season 2 — Watch on Hulu now Hulu/Disney Collins has left the building (or the bunker) in Paradise season 2. He's determined to find his wife, no matter what. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time. Paradise season 2 stars Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Krys Marshall, Sarah Shahi, Jon Beavers, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, Charlie Evans, Shailene Woodley, and Thomas Doherty.

Marshals — Watch on Paramount+ now Paramount The Yellowstone Universe never ends! In Marshals, Kayce is back working as a U.S. Marshal to protect the area. I think his dad would be proud. Marshals stars Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Arielle Kebbel, Mo Brings Plenty, Brecken Merrill, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Outlander season 8 — Watch on STARZ now James Minchin/STARZ The final season of Outlander sees the region getting close to the brink of war — and brings Jamie and Claire along on the journey. But things are more complicated than ever because it looks like Jamie's fate hangs in the balance, and only time will tell whether he survives. Outlander season 8 stars Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Kieran Bew, Carla Woodcock, David Berry, John Bell, Caitlin O'Ryan, and Charles Vandervaart.

Euphoria season 3 — Watch on HBO Max now HBO Max Euphoria finally returned after a 4-year wait, and our favorite teens aren't teens anymore. Nate and Cassie are married, Jules and Maddy are navigating adulthood, and Rue is basically just trying to stay alive. This was definitely a season to remember. Euphoria season 3 stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow.

Beef season 2 — Watch on Netflix now Netflix We're in for another round of drama thanks to Beef season 2 on Netflix. And now there are two couples which means double the star power and double the intensity. Beef season 2 stars Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Oscar Isaac, and Carey Mulligan.

The Gilded Age season 4 — Watch on HBO Max in 2026 HBO I can barely wait for the return of The Gilded Age, especially after the season 3 finale left us with so many questions. What's going to happen to George and Bertha? Will Marian and Larry be okay? At least my girl Peggy is taken care of — I'll never get over that ball scene! The Gilded Age stars Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Taylor Richardson, Phylicia Rashad, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Jordan Donica.

Outer Banks season 5 — Watch on Netflix in 2026 Netflix Outer Banks season 5 will also be hitting our screens sometime in 2026, and the Pogues are out for revenge after Chandler Groff killed JJ in cold blood. This is the last season of the hit show, but I'm definitely not ready to say goodbye... Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Carlacia Grant.

Stay tuned for more news on all the new TV shows you can't miss in 2026, and follow us on TikTok for all the pop culture breakdowns you won't find anywhere else.

This post has been updated.