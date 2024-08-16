You Know The 3 Beverage Rule. Here's The 3 TV Show Rule.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
- A recent trend reveals TV show viewers can have three TV shows at any given time: a comfort watch, a social watch, and a binge watch.
- Each TV show serves a different emotional purpose, providing comfort, strengthening relationships, and offering thrills.
- We don't want to spend 100 percent of our time watching TV, but in moderation, it can help our mental health.
They say good things come in threes, and nothing proves it more than the three beverage rule. ICYMI, the aforementioned rule is that at any given point, you'll have three drinks with you: one drink for hydration, one for caffeine, and one for fun. The so-called "rule" started going viral on TikTok when a number of women realized they were all doing it, and I realized that in addition to my three drinks, I am always in the middle of three different TV shows.
My friends and I realized we had similar viewing patterns when we started talking about how we each have a comfort show that's basically white noise to us, one show we're not allowed to watch without our partner or roommate, and a new show we love to binge watch. And apparently, we're not the only ones.
"It is totally normal to have three TV shows at the top of your 'must-watch' list," says Dr. Michele Leno, Psychologist atDML Psychological Services, PLLC. "They usually fall into separate genres such as comedy, drama, thriller, and reality. We categorize them as comfort, social, and binge-able. We may also watch according to the time of day. I particularly love comfort shows during the evening."
But, why three? Why not two or four? Dr. Leno says having a trio provides our brains with just enough activity. "Humans tend to group things into threes, a phenomenon known as the 'rule of three,'" she says. "This might be due to our brains' ability to process and retain information more effectively when it's presented in sets of three."
But while our brains don't necessarily gravitate or attract trios, "it's more about efficient information processing. It's plausible that the 'rule of three' cognitive bias influences our TV viewing behavior."
The Consistent Comfort Show
I am, and forever will be, in the middle of a Friends rewatch. It's the perfect show to have on when I'm eating a quick meal, folding laundry, or my brain is too tired to keep up with crazy plot lines. This sitcom might not be everyone's cup of tea but it has everything that makes my soul feel at rest: close relationships, the vibrancy of New York City, and the reminder that my life won't always be as chaotic as my 20s have felt.
These series can actually help with anxiety because you already know what the outcome of the series will be. "An old show provides a relaxing and familiar space," Dr. Leno says. "We find tranquility in watching our favorite characters. Even a show that was initially unsettling may feel less disturbing the second time around because you know what to expect."
Comfort shows don't add any new information to your cognitive load (AKA, the stress we put on our working memory), and it can even remind you of a nostalgic time in your life.
Your comfort watch might be Gilmore Girls, New Girl, Avatar: The Last Airbender, orBrooklyn Nine-Nine, but whatever you pick, it's probably a TV show you can quote, and it makes you feel totally at ease.
The Couch Show
No matter how many differences there are between my single and coupled-up friends, one thing remains consistent: we all have a show we're not allowed to watch without the person we live with. Since staying home with a yummy bowl of pasta and our comfiest pajama pants costs us exactly zero dollars, this has become a go-to date night for a lot of people (attention fellow singles: if you're not having date nights with your friends, you're missing out!!).
And Dr. Leno reveals how it can actually help strengthen your relationship: "We can easily bond over characters, storylines, and plots. There's an opportunity to gain insight into their thinking about various situations without directly asking questions. Most of all, you can look forward to spending time together."
My roommate and I are currently in the middle of Lost, and there's something restful about watching the show with a best friend, just for the sake of having fun. My life is so fast-paced that knowing there's no rush to get to the finale makes me enjoy the series even more.
The Current Binge
And, of course, we're all in the middle of the hottest new TV shows. Keeping up with the cultural conversations can feel overwhelming, but the great thing about living in the land of streaming is that there is truly something for everyone, whether you're a sci-fi fan, all you watch is rom-coms, or you can't get enough of dramas.
I am loving Yellowstone spinoff1923 and Emily in Paris — and Pachinko season 2 and Only Murders in the Building are on my list, of course!
"Watching a new series, especially one that deviates from our norm, can hook us," Dr. Leno says. "New is refreshing. We have a chance to experience different emotions and get acquainted with different people. Oddly enough, some live vicariously through characters, and this alone makes the show worth watching."
Watching a TV show can be a wonderful way to experience global travel, a completely different culture, or a different time period. I'll never be part of the London elite, but watching the Industry season 3 gang tackle the banking business makes me feel SO powerful.
We're getting Sullivan's Crossing season 2, Outer Banks season 4, and Agatha All Along later this year, so there's plenty to keep you busy.
However, it's important to note that television can also separate us from reality when we watch too much of it, so it's vital to know what kind of boundaries work for your lifestyle. Because, like Dr. Leno says, "too much of a good thing can become a bad thing."
You can use TV as a reward for finishing work or chores that you've been avoiding. "If you are a binge-watcher, start your show at a time that does not disrupt sleep," she also recommends. "Feeling guilty or concerned about your screen may be a sign that you are using TV to avoid another area of your life."
But she also says that TV doesn't need to be something we avoid completely. "Talking with others can increase tolerance for varying perspectives and fulfill the need for community," Dr. Leno says of the appeal (and benefit) of watching shows. "Joining the conversation allows us to connect with like-minded people...Inundating our brains with only the so-called serious matters is not the way to go. We thrive in balance and rewards."
