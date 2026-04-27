It's like his clone.
Anthony Ippolito Looks Shockingly Similar to Sylvester Stallone in New 'I Play Rocky' Movie
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Here's everything you need to know about I Play Rocky, coming soon.
What is I Play Rocky about?
Amazon/MGM
I Play Rocky tells the true story of how Sylvester Stallone made the iconic movie Rocky — and how he refused to make the movie unless he could play the lead. The movie launched Sly into fame, and got him an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay and Best Actor. The movie did win Best Picture.
Is there a movie coming out called I Play Rocky?
I Play Rocky is coming to theaters on November 20, 2026.
Who's in the I Play Rocky cast?
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
The cast of I Play Rocky is really remarkable! We'll see:
- Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone
- Stephan James as Carl Weathers
- AnnaSophia Robb as Sasha Czack
- Matt Dillon as Frank Stallone Sr.
- P. J. Byrne as Irwin Winkler
- Toby Kebbell as Robert Chartoff
- Tracy Letts as Sandy Maddox
- Jay Duplass as John G. Avildsen
- Kiki Seto as Talia Shire
- Robert Morgan as Burgess Meredith
- Saul Stein as Sal
- Trevor St. John as Grant Bader
- Erik Palladino as Pete
- Rob Demery as Joe Frazier
- Scot Teller as Burt Young
Stay tuned for more news on I Play Rocky, and the other movies coming in 2026, by following Brit + Co on Facebook. And are you a biopic lover? Check out the latest news on Zendaya's A24 Ronnie Spector Biopic Be My Baby. It's sure to be one flick you can't miss!