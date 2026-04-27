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It's like his clone.

Anthony Ippolito Looks Shockingly Similar to Sylvester Stallone in New 'I Play Rocky' Movie

i play rocky sylvester stallone movie
Michael Ochs Archives/Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 27, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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I'm always interested in seeing a biopic, and how a filmmaker interprets the life of someone we all think we know. But I was genuinely shocked at CinemaCon when we got a first look at the new Sylvester Stallone movie I Play Rocky, because actor Anthony Ippolito looks and sounds exactly like Sly. The entire press area was shook. Stay tuned for an official trailer, but until then, here's the latest update!

Here's everything you need to know about I Play Rocky, coming soon.

What is I Play Rocky about?

i play rocky

Amazon/MGM

I Play Rocky tells the true story of how Sylvester Stallone made the iconic movie Rocky — and how he refused to make the movie unless he could play the lead. The movie launched Sly into fame, and got him an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay and Best Actor. The movie did win Best Picture.

Is there a movie coming out called I Play Rocky?

I Play Rocky is coming to theaters on November 20, 2026.

Who's in the I Play Rocky cast?

i play rocky cast

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The cast of I Play Rocky is really remarkable! We'll see:

  • Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone
  • Stephan James as Carl Weathers
  • AnnaSophia Robb as Sasha Czack
  • Matt Dillon as Frank Stallone Sr.
  • P. J. Byrne as Irwin Winkler
  • Toby Kebbell as Robert Chartoff
  • Tracy Letts as Sandy Maddox
  • Jay Duplass as John G. Avildsen
  • Kiki Seto as Talia Shire
  • Robert Morgan as Burgess Meredith
  • Saul Stein as Sal
  • Trevor St. John as Grant Bader
  • Erik Palladino as Pete
  • Rob Demery as Joe Frazier
  • Scot Teller as Burt Young

Stay tuned for more news on I Play Rocky, and the other movies coming in 2026, by following Brit + Co on Facebook. And are you a biopic lover? Check out the latest news on Zendaya's A24 Ronnie Spector Biopic Be My Baby. It's sure to be one flick you can't miss!

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