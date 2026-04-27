Anthony Ippolito Looks Shockingly Similar to Sylvester Stallone in New 'I Play Rocky' Movie

Here's everything you need to know about I Play Rocky, coming soon.

I'm always interested in seeing a biopic, and how a filmmaker interprets the life of someone we all think we know. But I was genuinely shocked at CinemaCon when we got a first look at the new Sylvester Stallone movie I Play Rocky, because actor Anthony Ippolito looks and sounds exactly like Sly. The entire press area was shook. Stay tuned for an official trailer, but until then, here's the latest update!

What is I Play Rocky about? Amazon/MGM I Play Rocky tells the true story of how Sylvester Stallone made the iconic movie Rocky — and how he refused to make the movie unless he could play the lead. The movie launched Sly into fame, and got him an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay and Best Actor. The movie did win Best Picture.

Is there a movie coming out called I Play Rocky? I Play Rocky is coming to theaters on November 20, 2026.

Who's in the I Play Rocky cast? Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images The cast of I Play Rocky is really remarkable! We'll see: Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone

as Sylvester Stallone Stephan James as Carl Weathers

as Carl Weathers AnnaSophia Robb as Sasha Czack

as Sasha Czack Matt Dillon as Frank Stallone Sr.

as Frank Stallone Sr. P. J. Byrne as Irwin Winkler

as Irwin Winkler Toby Kebbell as Robert Chartoff

as Robert Chartoff Tracy Letts as Sandy Maddox

as Sandy Maddox Jay Duplass as John G. Avildsen

as John G. Avildsen Kiki Seto as Talia Shire

as Talia Shire Robert Morgan as Burgess Meredith

as Burgess Meredith Saul Stein as Sal

as Sal Trevor St. John as Grant Bader

as Grant Bader Erik Palladino as Pete

as Pete Rob Demery as Joe Frazier

as Joe Frazier Scot Teller as Burt Young

Stay tuned for more news on I Play Rocky, and the other movies coming in 2026, by following Brit + Co on Facebook. And are you a biopic lover? Check out the latest news on Zendaya's A24 Ronnie Spector Biopic Be My Baby. It's sure to be one flick you can't miss!