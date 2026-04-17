From 'Avengers: Doomsday' to 'Dune 3': Everything You Missed at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas

CinemaCon is in full swing and I'm on the ground in Las Vegas covering the whole convention. In case you didn't know, CinemaCon is where all your favorite movie studios present their upcoming movie slates, and because 2026 is such a great year, that upcoming slate include Dune: Part Three, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Avengers: Doomsday (just to name a few).

Without further ado, here's every announcement we got at CinemaCon 2026.

Walt Disney Pictures 20th Century Studios The presentation everyone was looking forward to was Disney, and the room was totally packed. The show started with a sizzle reel that showed off everything Disney has coming in 2026. Anne Hathaway sent in a video message — and a new look at the movie. Jon Favreau brought us a brand new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu (no Pedro Pascal sadly, but I'll let it slide considering he also showed us the opening sequence of the movie). Baby Yoda, and his cute little steps, got a lot of claps. Next up we got an exclusive look at Toy Story 5 — and how the new LilyPad totally hypnotizes Bonnie. The clip also dives into whether making friends online can actually fulfill the same void IRL friendships do. Then everyone lost their minds when Tim Allen and Tom Hanks showed up to introduced a new clip from the film. My inner child!!! Dwayne Johnson also showed up to take us into the world of the live-action Moana — and revealed that the characterization of Maui is inspired by his late grandfather. He welcomed Catherine Lagaʻaia onstage, and the duo gave us an exclusive look at the movie. The Dog Stars is a new Ridley Scott movie with Josh Brolin and Jacob Elordi about survival and human connection, and Whalefall was inspired by a video of kayakers getting swallowed by a whale...Yeah that's terrifying. Meanwhile, Wild Horse Nine is a new crime comedy led by Sam Rockwell. The brand new Disney animated movie Hexed stars Hailee Steinfeld as Billie, who accidentally discovers she's a witch, and Rashida Jones as her mom. Ray Ramano, Queen Latifah, and Denis Leary showed up to talk about Ice Age: Boiling Point. But nothing could top Kevin Feige, the Russo Brothers, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans introducing the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer. It looks absolutely epic — and you can check out our breakdown here.

Sony Pictures Sony Pictures Sony Pictures kicked off their presentation with a wonderful montage with movies like Little Women and Spider-Man before welcoming The Breadwinner's Nate Bargatze to do a stand-up routine. Mandy Moore joined him onstage to talk about the new movie (and show an exclusive clip), which follows a dad who stays at home with his kids while his wife's on a work trip — and totally flops. They didn't wait long to bring us Spider-Man info and the crowd had an audible reaction to early teaser posters that show the "scale and intimacy" of the story (like MJ's reflection in Spider-Man's mask). Sadly Tom didn't show up IRL but his holograph did...Then they showed us a whole scene of Peter showing up to MJ and Ned's housewarming party. MJ's got a new boyfriend, while Ned is trying to figure out who Spider-Man is. Yeah, I'm excited. The new Insidious movie trailer was scary enough that there were jumps and shrieks in the press section, and there was plenty of excitement for a new anime slate. Zach Cregger made a pitch for his new Resident Evil trailer. Jenna Ortega and Taika Waititi teamed up for Klara and the Sun, coming to theaters on October 23, about a robot who joins a family and learns about her own humanity. Then we got a special message from Elle and Dakota Fanning about The Nightingale — considering this is the first time they've been able to star in a movie together and I cannot wait. Grand Gear is coming to theaters in February 2028, while The Legend of Zelda is coming in May 2027. They also announced the video game Bloodborne is becoming an animated film! Jason Mamoa fights aliens in the new Helldivers adaptation in November 2027 The follow-up to The Social Network, The Social Reckoning (starring Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison and coming in October 2026) is more of a thriller than a character drama. The first trailer — which shows a whistleblower at Facebook amid social media's affect on mental health and society — promises a truly memorable movie that I'm already obsessing over. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (coming summer 2027) is going to be the most emotional Spider-Verse movie yet — and the early footage we saw Miles stuck in another dimension. And to wrap up the presentation, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black introduced another Jumanji movie, which is coming to theaters on Christmas Day 2026.

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures In a very fun turn of events, Universal kicked off their presentation with a DJ and a surprise appearance from Snoop Dogg, who announced his new biopic — starring Outer Banks' Jonathan Daviss. Christopher Nolan took the stage after a great montage of all his best movies (you know I'm a sucker for a montage), explaining that it's been a lifelong dream to make an entire epic in IMAX. While it's literally the textbook definition of an epic, The Odyssey is a family drama at its core, and we got a new look at the movie — with the story of the Trojan Horse at the center. Jack Black literally skipped onstage to promote The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (which has made nearly $130M at the box office, BTW). The founder and CEO of Illumination sang Jack's praises, and the actor was very clearly not prepared for it! Minions & Monsters was the next movie on the slate, and we got a first look at the movie, which follows the minions crashing the set of a movie. Next we got a whole slew of new trailers. We finally got a look at One Night Only, from Will Gluck, starring Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner. Jessica Chastain stars in Other Mommy (alongside The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman), David Harbour returns for Violent Night 2 with Kristen Bell. We've all been waiting for news on Focker-in-Law (AKA Meet the Parents 4) with Ben Stiller, Robert de Niro, and Ariana Grande. Ben and Robert introduced the hilarious trailer, which brings Olivia (Ari) to meet her future family-in-law. Focus Features brought a first trailer for Pride and Prejudice starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Werwulf from Robert Eggers. Colman Domingo showed up to introduce the one and only Steven Spielberg before the release of Disclosure Day this summer. The actor and director had a whole conversation about the upcoming film, and Mr. Spielberg dove into his fascination with space and extraterrestrial life.

Warner Brothers Pictures Warner Bros. Pictures Our host for the WB presentation was Patton Oswald, who came onstage surrounded by showgirls and glitter. Co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy announced a brand new division of Warner Bros. called Clockwork, and its first movie called Ti Amo!. Before we got a look at the 2026 slate, WB totally showed off with their 2027 movies: M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks' Remain, a flick called Panic Carefully, Margot Robbie's Ocean's 11 prequel (simply called Ocean's), Cynthia Erivo's Bad Fairies, Margie Claus with Melissa McCarthy, Man of Tomorrow with David Corenswet, Keanu Reeves' Shiver, Evil Dead Wrath, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, Nancy Meyers' new rom-com (!!!), and The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. The man himself Tom Cruise came out to talk about Digger with director Alejandro G. Iñárritu before we got a new look at The End of Oak Street with Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway. New Line Cinema gave us a pretty terrifying look at their horror slate, including Evil Dead Burn and Mortal Kombat II. Thing 1 and Thing 3 welcomed us into Warner Brothers Animation with a Cat in the Hat trailer (and blue wigs). Then things got real super with DC Studios. Clayface is a new horror flick coming to theaters, but before Halloween, we're flying back into the Kryptonian world with Supergirl starring Millie Alcock, and Millie herself showed up with director Craig Gillespie and Jason Momoa. We got a new clip full of action and heart and I can promise you this is going to be a movie you don't want to miss. I lost my mind a little bit (and definitely screamed) when Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock showed up to give us a Practical Magic 2 teaser trailer — and in addition to these two messing with each other like real sisters, Nicole Kidman quoted her AMC intro (duh!!). JJ Abrams came to chat about The Great Beyond with Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Samuel L. Jackson, and Emma Mackey. And to close out the program, Denis Villeneuve (alongside a slew of Fremen and Jason Momoa, Zendaya, and Timothée Chalamet) introduced the first 7 minutes of Dune: Part 3!!! No big deal!! My favorite line he said to tease the new journey: "I didn't want to walk in my own footsteps."

Paramount Pictures Paramount Pictures After leading with a short film highlighting the humanity and adventure of their films, Paramount didn't shy away from talking about the prospective acquisition of Warner Bros. and promised a minimum 45-day window for all theatrical releases. After confirming that Top Gun 3 is officially in pre-production, we also got confirmation that Sonic 4 is in the works — and that John Krasinski is currently working on A Quiet Place: Part III. Taylor Sheridan is also working on a Call of Duty movie. James Cameron and Billie Eilish took the stage to give a new look at their concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D. It truly felt like we were in the concert pit! Anna Faris, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans showed up to talk about the new Scary Movie. They definitely got some laughs by pulling out an entire list of people who might get their feelings hurt. Johnny Knoxville revealed the trailer for the final Jack—ss film. Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie connects Mckenna Grace, Snoop Dogg, and Jennifer Hudson...and features music from the Backstreet Boys. Angry Birds 3 is also on the way! Street Fighter totally took over the presentation with Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Eric Andre, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rayna Vallandingham, David Dastmalchian, Andrew Schultz, Olivier Richters, 50 Cent, and Vidyut Jammwal. Phil Simms took to the stage to talk about David Corenswet's new movie Mr. Irrelevant: The John Tuggle Story. David couldn't be there in person but sent in a sweet video message. I just love that man. Heart of the Beast, starring Brad Pitt, is a survival thriller with a very cute dog. K-Pop Superstar: The Movie is such a cool story about a girl who risks everything to try and make it as a superstar. Then everyone was in for a huge surprise when Johnny Depp showed up to reveal the trailer for Ebenezer, a new ghost-story take on A Christmas Carol. Chiwetel Ejifor, Regina King, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Thuso Mbedu, and writer-director Gina Prince-Blythewood showed up for a magical presentation of Children of Blood and Bone. Oh my goodness, as a fantasy freak I cannot wait for this! It looks so magical and large-scale and exactly the kind of fantasy movie I've been missing.

Amazon MGM Studios Amazon MGM Studios Amazon MGM Studios started their presentation with a performance by Jon Batiste (who looked incredible in an all-emerald suit), and then everyone immediately went crazy for Michael B. Jordan and The Thomas Crown Affair (which he directed!) — especially after his introduction referred to him an Oscar winner. He said that title will never get old, and I totally agree. Even though CinemaCon usually shows us upcoming projects, the studio surprised us by having Project Hail Mary directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller come out alongside Ryan Gosling to thank movie theater owners and congratulate them on an incredible run. That included Ryan Gosling passing out a bouquet and a card, and telling attendees to take a flower and pass it down. Travis Knight, Nicholas Galitzine, and Camila Mendes showed off a clip from Masters of the Universe, while Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, and Nicholas Galitzine (again) revealed an extended trailer for The Sheep Detectives. We also got a new look at The Beekeeper 2. David Leitch and Pete Davidson introduced their social media-fueled heist movie How to Rob a Bank, while Bassam Tariq and Mahershala Ali showed off a trailer for their new movie Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. I Play Rocky, a Sylvester Stallone biopic, showed off a trailer and I'm truly blown away by how much the lead actor Anthony Ippolito looks like Sly! The Spaceballs 2 cast also introduced a first look at the new film. We also got some trailers and clips for some much-anticipated movies: the action-packed A Colt is my Passport, the shocking Verity, and the emotional first footage from The Chosen: Crucifixion. Plus Highlander with Henry Cavill!

NEON NEON NEON started off on a terrifying foot by having Andrew Scott introduce his new spooky horror film Hokum before Boots Riley and LaKeith Stanfield introduced an exclusive scene and new trailer for I Love Boosters. Then we got a look at Leviticus, a new horror with a queer love story at its core, and a psychological thriller all about control called A Place in Hell. And finally, they brought us a new look at a sci-fi action thriller called Hope, which is premiering at Cannes 2026.

Angel Studios Angel Studios Angel Studios' line-up has some buzzy titles coming up, including Animal Farm starring Gaten Matarazzo and Iman Vellani (plus The Hunger Games' stars Woody Harrelson and Glenn Close). They're bringing us Hershey, a remake of The Angel and the Badman, Drummer Boy, and Zero AD. We're also getting Young Washington in honor of 4th of July weekend this year which tells the story of (you guessed it) a young George Washington before he was president.

Sony Pictures Classics Sony Pictures Classics Even if you don't realize it, you're probably familiar with Sony Pictures Classics (who gave us Call Me By Your Name). They're bringing us tons of new movies including I Swear, Unidentified, Bitter Christmas, and Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass. One of their new titles Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! had such an amazing quote that stopped me in my tracks: "When your heart's on fire, smoke gets in your eyes." What a line!

StudioCanal Amazon StudioCanal gave quite a remarkable presentation, where they announced Paddington 4 and a new Pippi Longstocking adaptation alongside a new Mr. Men movie and a long-awaited adaptation of The Midnight Library. There's a remake of Cliffhanger with Lily James, a new Shaun the Sheep movie, and a rerelease of Terminator 2. Their new horror branch, Sixth Dimension, includes titles like Ice Cream Man and The Mannequin. We're also getting The Custom of the Country with Sydney Sweeney, and a follow-up from Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet called Fonda. Amélie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet is bringing us a new movie called Violette, and we'll see Luke Thompson star opposite Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman in Elsinore. The whole audience was laughing during the first footage from Everybody Wants to F—ck Me with Taron Egerton, while I was totally drawn in by Danny Boyle's new movie Ink, about the creation of The Sun tabloid in London.

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This post has been updated.