Zendaya Will Play Ronnie Spector In A24 Biopic 'Be My Baby'

Zendaya's got her plate full with an engagement to Tom Holland and starring in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, but she's still on a mission. Her latest project finds her embodying singer Veronica "Ronnie" Spector in A24's Be My Baby and it feels like the ideal role for her. It's true she's known for her acting and ethereal style (guided by Law Roach's watchful and genius eyes), but Zendaya also has a beautiful singing voice. In our honest (and unfiltered opinion), it's about time she's granted the opportunity to portray a legendary figure in the music industry.

What is the plot for 'Be My Baby?' James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Deadlinereports Be My Baby will cover Ronnie Spector's life as it specifically pertains to being with late producer Phil Spector. Harper's Bazaar also reports the film will show the formation of the Ronettes, their record deal at Phil Spector's Philles Records. Though he was known for contributing to some of the greatest acts in music (the Ronettes and Ike & Tina Turner), Phil was still a problematic man who eventually committed a deathly crime (via The Independent). Before that, The Independent revealed Ronnie & Phil's marriage was the result of an affair that led to the singer having to run for her life after being held hostage in her own home.

Did Ronnie Spector pen a memoir that has the same name as the film? Amazon Yes! Ronnie Spector's memoir Be My Baby was released after her death and gives readers an inside look at being a member of the Ronettes, fame, and volatile moments in her relationship with producer Phil Spector. Though parts of her story will garner tears, Ronnie also details the highs of her career once she found her voice again.

Did Zendaya have to audition for the role of Ronnie Spector in 'Be My Baby?' Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute, According to Variety, Ronnie Spector selected Zendaya to play her in Be My Baby. The singer was also set to be an executive producer of the film before passing away in 2022 (via Deadline). Her death garnered a heartfelt tribute on Zendaya's Instagram as the actress referred to her as "a magical force of greatness." She ended her lengthy caption with, "I hope to make you proud."

Who's the director and screenplay writer for 'Be My Baby?' Filmmaker Barry Jenkins (Mufasa, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Moonlight) will direct Be My Baby while Dave Kajganich (Bones and All) is in charge of the film's screenplay.

Production hasn't started yet for Be My Baby, but we're looking forward to seeing Ronnie Spector's life told through Zendaya, Barry Jenkins, and Dave Kajganich's eyes.

