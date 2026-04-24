Anne Hathaway has a very busy 2026, from returning to Runway magazine in The Devil Wears Prada 2 to managing an entire kingdom in The Odyssey. And later this year, she has to face something none of us have ever experienced: another dimension. In JJ Abrams' The End of Oak Street, Anne plays a mother whose family winds up separated from the rest of their neighborhood — and face-to-face with a few monsters.

I got a first look at CinemaCon, and even though this sounds like your average sci-fi movie, both the gravity and scale of the world building, and the family connection at its core, already set this apart for me. I can't wait to see more!

Here's everything you need to know about The End of Oak Street before it premieres in August 2026.

Anne Hathaway leads the new blockbuster (originally titled 'Flowervale Street'). The new movie follows the Platt family, who find themselves in a totally different world than normal after a "cosmic event" rips Oak Street from the fabric of reality. According to the official synopsis, "the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings." Family really is everything, and it looks like this summer blockbuster is going to really drive that message home.

Who's starring in The End of Oak Street with Anne Hathaway? Warner Bros. Pictures The cast of The End of Oak Street includes Anne Hathaway (The Princess Diaries), Ewan McGregor (Star Wars), Maisy Stella (Nashville), and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth). Along with the stars in front of the camera, behind the scenes, we've got David Robert Mitchell as writer and director, and J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson, and Tommy Harper as producers. Executive producers include Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee, and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Where can I watch The End of Oak Street? Warner Bros. Pictures The movie is coming to theaters on August 18, 2026. It sounds like the perfect kind of adventure to close out the summer.

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