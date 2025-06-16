Joseph Zada's Already Chatted His 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Cast (Exclusive)

Sunrise on the Reaping doesn't come out until next fall, but we are more than excited to see names like Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace, and Elle Fanning onscreen together (as well as Glenn Close and Billy Porter, who were just announced today!!). And Joseph revealed that the cast group chat might come together sooner rather than later.

Joseph Zada has already chatted his 'Sunrise on the Reaping' cast mates. "There should be [a group chat], maybe I need to start that. I will," he exclusively tells Brit + Co in our We Were Liars interview. "I chatted to a few of them just to say hello and then I'm excited, but it's also very early days. We don't start shooting until later into the summer." Hey, it's never too early to be excited!

Jessie Redmond/Prime Video Joseph and his We Were Liars costar Esther McGregor also spilled on building their bond with Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, and the rest of the cast. "It seemed quite effortless," Esther says. "There was not much like, 'Oh my God, we have to do this work.' It was more of wanting to spend time with one another off of set and that effortlessly kind of translated to our dynamic on set." "We spent so long together, and seeing each other recently we picked right back up where we left it," Joseph adds. "We were in Halifax, Nova Scotia, so it's not exactly the busiest place. We only really had each other and we all lived in different parts of the world." "We had no one else to hang out with so we had to get along with each other," Esther jokes. "Such a bore."

