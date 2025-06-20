It's no surprise that Prime Video's newest YA thriller, We Were Liars, doesn't have a ton of laughs onscreen (the show is after all, about Cadence (Emily Alyn Lind) trying to regain her memory after a traumatic accident) — but that didn't stop the cast from having a blast behind the scenes. "We had sleepovers, we had dinners, we would do activities," Esther McGregor says in our exclusive Brit + Co interview.

"We spent so long together, and seeing each other recently we picked right back up where we left it," Joseph Zada says. "We were in Halifax, Nova Scotia, so it's not exactly the busiest place. We only really had each other and we all lived in different parts of the world."

"We had no one else to hang out with so we had to get along with each other," Esther jokes. "Such a bore."

Here's what the We Were Liars cast had to say about filming together, who the biggest goofball is, and getting injured on set (ouch!).

'We Were Liars' felt like summer camp. Watching the show feels like peeking into an exclusive summer camp, and the cast says filming felt like summer camp too! "Summer camps the best, it's also like the worst thing to come home after," Esther says. We Were Liars takes place on the Sinclair family island, which meant there was plenty of swimming, exploring, and, apparently, accidents. Shubham Maheshwari reveals that he accidentally kicked Emily Alyn Lind when they were filming underwater (which honestly lines up with the plot of the show). "We were doing the cannonball scene, where we shot two times, one was actually in the ocean and then the other one was in a tank where we jumped and they shot the underwater part of it," he says. "I jumped in and she was playing around, which is because she's just doing her job, and and I was trying to like swim up, so I was kicking my feet and she was right below [me]." "He had shoes on because we jumped in with our clothes on," Emily interjects, before going on to explain that the incident led to a split lip before a big scene. "And then Joe hit me like 12 times with the freaking tennis ball."

And the 'We Were Liars' cast became one big family. But in all seriousness, the We Were Liars cast agrees they all became a family very quickly. "It seemed quite effortless," Esther continues. "There was not much like, 'Oh my God, we have to do this work.' It was more of wanting to spend time with one another off of set and that effortlessly kind of translated to our dynamic on set." And who was the biggest cast goofball? The answer was unanimously Esther McGregor and Joseph Zada — especially paired together like they are in our interview. "It also hasn't worked out too well because a lot of our interviews just aren't working, just giggling," Joseph jokes. "They paired us very well in terms that we both are quite goofy," Esther says.

You also don't have to worry because Joseph promises that there is a cast group chat. "It's not the most active group chat at the moment, but there's a group chat," he says. And I can't help but ask the actor, who was just cast as Haymitch Abernathy in Sunrise on the Reaping, if there's a Hunger Games group chat yet? "There should be, maybe I need to start that," he says. "I will." I'll have to ask him about it when the movie comes out next fall!

