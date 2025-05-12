Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

This would be AMAZING. 😍

Everyone's Losing It Over This "Epic" 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Movie Theory: "I Will Actually Pass Away"

sunrise on the reaping theory panem era
Lionsgate
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​May 12, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

We all know that The Hunger Games takes place in a dystopian future — but every installment of the movie series adds more character, color, and personality to the world of Panem...as well as some callbacks to historical aesthetics we all know pretty well. And after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes had a distinctly post-war 1950s vibe, Hunger Games fans are already discussing what Sunrise on the Reaping could look like.

Keep reading for the coolest Sunrise on the Reaping theory about Panem.

What year does Sunrise on the Reaping take place?

Sunrise on the reaping effie

Lionsgate

Because The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes feels like the 1940s and 1950s, and The Hunger Games (64 years later) feels very 2010s, there's a very good chance Sunrise on the Reaping will remind viewers of anywhere between the 70s and the 90s.

"Since we got a 1950s-ish era in TBOSAS...Will we get a 1970s-ish era in SOTR?" @delijahsfavored asked TikTok. "The 70s is probably my fave era A GIRL CAN DREAM!"

"If they give me 70's vibe Caeser Flickerman & Effie Trinket I will actually pass away," one comment reads, while other users point out "descriptions of things being plastic and neon orange" and "all the sunflower necklaces."

Plus another user's adding they "always imagine the covey to have strong 70s hippie vibes" makes so much sense! They're all about poetry, music, and connecting with nature in a way the rest of Panem doesn't understand. Plus all of them are such free spirits.

However, there's another option: we could see Haymitch, Lenore Dove, and Maysilee living in a Y2K-inspired Panem.

"It makes more sense it's in the 90's — specially when Effie's sis is talking over a flip phone," another user comments. "It was soooo 90's."

Another user mentions the book "gave me crazy 2000s vibes from how they described the styles and furniture...they described the lounge cart on the train pretty much having bubble chairs."

But no matter what time period the movie is influenced by, I agree with the user who was so excited about the idea of Haymitch in bell bottoms they commented, "OH MY GOSHHHHHHH OH YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH." I understand.

What period do you think the Sunrise on the Reaping movie will pull from? Check out The Latest "On Point" Sunrise On The Reaping Cast Rumor for more!

entertainmenthunger gamespop culturemovies

The Latest

grey's anatomy season finale
Entertainment

Everything To Know About This Week's Grey's Anatomy Season Finale

sunrise on the reaping theory panem era
Entertainment

Everyone's Losing It Over This "Epic" 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Movie Theory: "I Will Actually Pass Away"

emma stone shaved head new york film festival
Entertainment

Emma Stone's New Movie Is Totally Unhinged — & We Finally Have The Release Date

FARM Rio x Starbucks
Food News & Menu Updates

OMG, Starbucks Has A New Limited-Time Collaboration With FARM Rio

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit