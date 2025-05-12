Everyone's Losing It Over This "Epic" 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Movie Theory: "I Will Actually Pass Away"

We all know that The Hunger Games takes place in a dystopian future — but every installment of the movie series adds more character, color, and personality to the world of Panem...as well as some callbacks to historical aesthetics we all know pretty well. And after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes had a distinctly post-war 1950s vibe, Hunger Games fans are already discussing what Sunrise on the Reaping could look like.

Keep reading for the coolest Sunrise on the Reaping theory about Panem.

What year does Sunrise on the Reaping take place? Lionsgate Because The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes feels like the 1940s and 1950s, and The Hunger Games (64 years later) feels very 2010s, there's a very good chance Sunrise on the Reaping will remind viewers of anywhere between the 70s and the 90s. "Since we got a 1950s-ish era in TBOSAS...Will we get a 1970s-ish era in SOTR?" @delijahsfavored asked TikTok. "The 70s is probably my fave era A GIRL CAN DREAM!" "If they give me 70's vibe Caeser Flickerman & Effie Trinket I will actually pass away," one comment reads, while other users point out "descriptions of things being plastic and neon orange" and "all the sunflower necklaces." Plus another user's adding they "always imagine the covey to have strong 70s hippie vibes" makes so much sense! They're all about poetry, music, and connecting with nature in a way the rest of Panem doesn't understand. Plus all of them are such free spirits.

However, there's another option: we could see Haymitch, Lenore Dove, and Maysilee living in a Y2K-inspired Panem. "It makes more sense it's in the 90's — specially when Effie's sis is talking over a flip phone," another user comments. "It was soooo 90's." Another user mentions the book "gave me crazy 2000s vibes from how they described the styles and furniture...they described the lounge cart on the train pretty much having bubble chairs." But no matter what time period the movie is influenced by, I agree with the user who was so excited about the idea of Haymitch in bell bottoms they commented, "OH MY GOSHHHHHHH OH YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH." I understand.

What period do you think the Sunrise on the Reaping movie will pull from? Check out The Latest "On Point" Sunrise On The Reaping Cast Rumor for more!