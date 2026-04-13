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'Sunrise On The Reaping' Trailer, Release Date, Cast: Everything We Know About the New 'Hunger Games' Movie

sunrise on the reaping trailer
Lionsgate
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 13, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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The official Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping trailer is finally here! The movie is coming to theaters on November 20, 2026, 17 years after Catching Fire gave us a glimpse at Haymitch's Hunger Games when it was published in 2009. The new trailer finally gives us a new look at Haymitch, Maysilee, Lenore Dove, and a young Effie Trinket — but it also shows us a Panem we haven't seen yet.

Keep scrolling to see the teaser trailer, and for everything you need to know about the movie. And don't forget to read up on everything the cast has told us about the movie so far...it sounds like it's going to be a pretty emotional experience.

Here's the latest update on the new Hunger Games movie, including the Sunrise on the Reaping trailer!

What is Sunrise on the Reaping supposed to be about?

Sunrise on the Reaping follows Haymitch into his Hunger Games when he's 16 years old. The 50th Games are a Quarter Quell, which means there's a catch: instead of 24 tributes, there are 48. The first teaser trailer shows off the aesthetic of the movie, which a lot of fans have been speculating would place us in a 60s-inspired world. With the bright colors, funky makeup, and retro accessories, it looks like we were right.

It's clear that this era of Panem is just as flashy and gaudy as the world Katniss grew up in, with bold colors, crazy lights, and different textures. More is more according to the world of Panem.

What date is Sunrise on the Reaping coming out?

sunrise on the reaping release date

Lionsgate

Sunrise on the Reaping is coming to theaters on November 20, 2026. The book was published on March 18, 2025 and you can order it online now!

Who's playing Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping

Lionsgate

We Were Liars star Joseph Zada plays Haymitch in the upcoming Hunger Games movie.

Who else is in the Sunrise on the Reaping cast?

sunrise on the reaping cast

Lionsgate

The Sunrise on the Reaping cast includes:

  • Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy
  • Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird
  • McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner
  • Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee
  • Maya Hawke as Wiress
  • Lili Taylor as Mags
  • Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow
  • Ralph Fiennes as President Snow
  • Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee
  • Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket
  • Molly McCann as Louella
  • Iona Bell as Lou Lou
  • Kieran Culkin as Ceaser Flickerman
  • Iris Apatow as Prosperina Trinket
  • Edvin Ryding as Vitus

Where was Sunrise on the Reaping filmed?

sunrise on the reaping filming locations

Lionsgate

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping started filming in Spain in July 2025, and multiple cast members confirmed they'd finished filming by November 2025.

What is the saddest book in The Hunger Games?

mckenna grace as maysilee donner

Lionsgate

Well, according to fans it definitely seems like the saddest book in the series is a tie between Mockingjay and Sunrise on the Reaping. Let's just say both books make our leads go through some pretty serious losses — and I was a weeping mess when I finished reading. I'm a little nervous the movie will also leave me in a puddle of tears but I'll bring some tissues just to be prepared.

Subscribe to our email newsletter for even more Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping updates!

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This post has been updated.

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