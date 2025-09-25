When the temperatures drop, the secret to staying warm and looking chic is all about smart layering. The right pieces will suit any situation without sacrificing style or comfort. Starting with base layers all the way down to warm accessories , these eight stylish and cozy layering clothes for winter are all must-haves you’ll reach for again and again.

Amazon Baleaf Fleece Lined Leggings These warm fleece-lined leggings are thin enough to fit under your jeans and skirts, but can also easily be worn alone on casual outings or for quick winter jogs.

Amazon Merino Wool Base Layer Thermal layers made from merino wool are guaranteed to keep you cozy. We love this option because it's not overly pricey and comes in several easy-to-wear colors.

Amazon Ekouaer 3-Pack Long Sleeve Thermal Shirts This pack of thermal shirts comes in the perfect neutral color palette to match each and every one of your outfit plans.

Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Cashmere is not only soft and cozy, but it's going to keep your body heat insulated, too. We love a practical piece!

Columbia Columbia Helvetia II Cropped Half Snap Fleece Pullover Another great insulating material to look out for is fleece. Whether it's a sporty style like this one or more fashion-forward, you really can't go wrong.

Anthropologie Maeve Plaid Fringe Scarf This fluffy scarf is basically like wearing a blanket around your neck. Our favorite part is how wide it is, covering more surface area to keep you shielded from the cold.

Free People Free People Spacedye Ribbed Cool Down Beanie Beanies are crucial once the cold really settles in, so you might as well make your selection stylish!

Amazon Waterproof Gloves Your fingers are super vulnerable in the cold, which is why it's important to have some solid gloves. These are nicely lined for warmth and keep most moisture out since they're waterproof on the outside.

