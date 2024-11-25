18 Cute Anthropologie Accessories To Spice Up Your Winter Wardrobe
Now that you're getting ready to transition your fall dresses to cozier winter options, you're likely going to need chic accessories to match. You don't need anything over-the-top though! We're thinking more along the lines of "when cutesy meets functional" here. And since you're likely buying gifts for everyone else, we don't want you to forget to buy yourself something nice before 2025 arrives! Luckily, Anthropologie has all the CUTEST accessories right now, from totally adorable bag charms to cheeky pairs of tights. Here are all our fave finds right now!
P.S. Some of these Anthropologie accessories can also work as cute stocking stuffers, if you really can't help but snag something for everyone else.
Here's our favorite Anthropologie accessories
- Bubble Letter Monogram Bag Charms
- The Love Knot Slouchy Bag
- Cherry Drop Earrings
- Scallop-Edge Scarf
- Polka Dot Tights
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Bubble Letter Monogram Bag Charm
If you're been focusing on gratitude journaling so you're not stuck doom scrolling every day, it doesn't hurt to buy a cute bubble letter bag charm (or three) to remind you to reach for joy! They're easily interlock on your purse strap and will catch the sunlight no matter which way you turn your bag.
Wanna go for something a little cheekier? I think "BRAT" letters could do the trick. 💚
Anthropologie
City Bag Charms
If you're love the "concrete jungle where dreams are made of," you'll definitely love these city bag charms. They've got a nod to all of the things that make you feel like you've been in the city forever and don't ever plan to leave.
Anthropologie
Zodiac Pressed Coin Bag Charms
Represent your zodiac with one of these coin bag charms. They have the traditional symbols for each sign and will remind you to check your horoscope every time you look at one.
Anthropologie
Melie Bianco Brigitte Satchel
Admit it — you've had your eye on satchel purses for a while now. As luck would have it, we're here to give you that encouraging stylish push you need to add one to your closet! This burnt orange option is sure to become a part of your everyday style because of it's ability to be as casual or dressy as you like.
Anthropologie
The Love Knot Slouchy Bag
You could always embrace the burgundy love with this slouchy bag. It's easy to toss over your shoulder, but it won't slide down as you continue making your mad dash to different retailers before Christmas.
Anthropologie
Zodiac Charm Necklace
Want a necklace to match your zodiac bag charm? Get your hands on this one! It features three different depictions of your sign that makes it clear if you're a Taurus, Capricorn, or Gemini.
Anthropologie
Shades of Sea Triple-Layer Necklace
Love the look of tangled necklaces that don't come with the risk of accidentally breaking? Us too! That's why we included this triple-layer option. You'll get a couple of gold hardware chains mixed in with cute beads that are a nod to the friendship bracelets you used to make.
Anthropologie
Cherry Drop Earrings
We don't really have a concrete reason for why you need these cherry earrings aside from noticing how cute they are. They're one of the designs that skims the lines of being kitschy yet chic, making them a must-have!
Anthropologie
Triple Curve Huggie Earrings
Our minimalist lovers will love to keep it simple with these silver semi-hoop earrings. They have a curved appearance that won't give off the impression that they're boring or lifeless. Trust us — they're anything but!
Anthropologie
Maeve Scallop-Edge Scarf
For all we know, you could be looking for a fun scarf to tie around your neck and we've got the perfect one for you! This scallop-edge design makes a statement, but it won't overshadow your outfit! Isn't that fun?
Anthropologie
Waffle-Stitch Scarf
This traditional waffle-stitch scarf is for anyone who cares more about keeping their neck and chest warm than they do having something that makes a bold statement.
Anthropologie
Compact Knit Scarf
Wait, sit down. We have to discuss how neck scarves can be as cute as they are stylish. This leopard print option has all the makings of something that'll pair nicely with the brand new wool coat you just bought.
Anthropologie
Patterned Hair Scarves, Set of 2
Protect your hair and make a statement with this set of patterned hair scarves. They partially remind us of the expensive glassware sets our grandparents wouldn't let us touch as kids, but this time you won't have to worry about her fussing over your choice.
Anthropologie
Polka Dot Tights
You've already RSVP'd to that fun holiday get-together and have your choice of two cute party dresses. Now all you need is a pair of cute polka dot tights and festive heels to complete your look!
Anthropologie
Sparkle Cowboy Rancher Hat
Cowboy hats may feel more appropriate for summer, but this sparkly rancher choice has all the makings of a cute party accessory. Don't be afraid to don it at your best friend's annual Christmas party this year because it's sure to be one of the things other guests remember.
Anthropologie
I-SEA Aviator Readers
Both glasses and reading can be sexy — at least according to these aviator readers! They keep pesky blue light from computer and kindle screens at bay, protecting your eyes in the process.
Anthropologie
Vintage Western Belt
Add a cute western belt to your bootcut jeans for a cowboy chic outfit that'll get you tons of compliments.
Anthropologie
Hip Icon Belt
"Go big or go home" can be applied to almost anything — especially this belt! We recommend putting it around the waist of your fave maxi dress for a nod back to the early to mid-2000s style.
Subscribe to our newsletter to see more accessory ideas for winter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.