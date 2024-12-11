15 Classy Christmas Outfit Ideas You Absolutely Need To Copy This Year
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If you're anything like me, you treat Christmas like a whole fashion show. Whether it’s a wholesome family dinner or a (not so wholesome) party with hometown friends, I always plan to pull a look or two.
As opposed to years past, I’m looking to shake up my Christmas outfits a bit, playing with multiple patterns, cozy (yet stylish) layers, and, of course, a good pair of boots. Looking for inspo along those lines? We’ve got all the Christmas outfit ideas you need to stun at this year’s festivities.
Check out these 15 Christmas outfit ideas you have our full permission to copy this season!
Kayla Walden
Sparkles are extremely festive this time of year – go all out with a sequined dress to really embrace the Christmas spirit! You can find so many similar options at Anthropologie and Nordstrom. When paired with some cute ballet flats, you'll be feelin' like a little Christmas fairy in no time.
Haley Sprankle
A blazer will never fail to make your Christmas outfits look sophisticated. Layer one on top of a basic cable knit sweater for a classic feel (that'll also keep you super warm)! From there, trousers or tailored jeans will do. Don't forget to accessorize with red Christmas nails and a bold red lip color!
Jasmine Williams
Layers, layers, layers: it's the name of the Christmas outfit game, especially if you live somewhere super cold. But a practical 'fit doesn't have to be boring! Start with a comfy turtleneck and pants (over some leggings for extra warmth), then go crazy by mixing colors and patterns. This plaid + leather combo will be on repeat. Step into your favorite winter boots to bolden up the look!
Ali Ives
Statement jackets are the way to go. This leather one is lined with a furry material that not only holds in your body heat during outdoor excursions, but looks so chic, too. Layer one with some leggings, a black mini dress, and a bright red sweater like this one so you feel cozy all day long! Don't forget the boots, either! 😍
Haley Sprankle
Hair bows are the perfect accessory to rock alongside your Christmas outfits. From sleek sweaters like this one to more formal dresses, they fit the occasion oh-so nicely.
Haley Sprankle
For a *spicier* holiday get-up, don't hesitate to reach for your fave tall boots and little black dress. It's a no-fail combo! With an all-black situation like this one, you won't have to spend extra time worrying about if your outfit is matching perfectly or not. Wear the two pieces with some sheer black tights, or get creative with colored ones, like a bold red or sparkly white.
Kayla Walden
If your personal style leans more preppy, this is the Christmas outfit idea to copy: loafers and a pleated skirt instantly make you look dressed up, but the nice part is you're not sacrificing comfort for style one bit. This outfit formula can span over endless color combos, but we particularly love the burgundy-leaning look with this one.
Meredith Holser
You can never go wrong with a good green or red plaid dress. Bonus points if it's vintage, like this one! You can easily dress it up with tights and a cardigan, with boots or ballet flats to match!
Kayla Walden
Velvet dresses have our hearts (and closets). The material evokes a very vintage-y Christmas vibe that you can style over and over again. We're currently eyeing similar styles to this one from Target and Anthropologie!
Rachael Sprankle
Sequins shine again! If it's Christmas party time, you truly cannot go wrong with an eye-catching ensemble like this one. You'll leave the whole crowd stunned. A sequined dress also makes for some ahh-mazing Instagram pics! 📸
Ali Ives
Bundling up this winter doesn't have to be drab. Throw on a plaid scarf on top of a layered look to embrace all the Christmas vibes!
Kayla Walden
Playing with different materials and non-traditional color combos might just surprise you when it comes to creating the coolest Christmas outfits. For instance, this 'fit combines leather and suede, which contrast each other beautifully. You also might not immediately think of black and brown working well together, but this outfit idea defies all fashion "rules" in that regard.
Haley Sprankle
For a Christmas-y night out (ahem, bar crawl, anyone?), don your cutest holiday sweater with some comfy jeans and boots. We've found some really great options for fun holiday sweaters that are still super stylish!
Haley Sprankle
Get you a good tall black boot, and your Christmas outfit ideas will go far. They work wonderfully with everything from maxi dresses to midi skirts!
Kayla Walden
No matter what you wear this Christmas, there's always room for a playful (and festive!) hair bow.
