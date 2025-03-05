Your March Horoscope is here...

All cozy and so charming.

14 "Charming" Cottage-Inspired Kitchens You'll Wanna Bake Cookies In ASAP

cottage-inspired kitchen ideas
deVOL Kitchen
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezMar 05, 2025
Stark white kitchen cabinets have had their day as designers gravitate toward warmer, earthier tones. Embracing this welcome trend are cottage kitchens — the perfect antidote to the cold, ultra-modern spaces of our recent past. With vintage charm, natural textures, and a perfect blend of old and new, this style brings warmth and personality back into the heart of the home. Here’s how to embrace the cozy cottage aesthetic in your kitchen.

Check out 14 cozy cottage-inspired kitchen ideas below!

cottage kitchen inspiration

deVOL Kitchens

This elegant plate rack from deVOL Kitchens, paired with a charming kitchen skirt, enhances this cottage kitchen’s English storybook appeal. Embracing color in your cottage kitchen can be a bold yet breathtaking move too. Try Farrow & Ball Preference Red No.297, Benjamin Moore Classic Burgundy, or Clare Paint Vintage to get the look.

cozy cottage kitchen

Airy Kitchens

Modern cottage kitchens are great at balancing light and dark, creating spaces that feel both cozy and fresh. In this example from Airy Kitchens, warm wood cabinets ground the space, while a classic checkerboard floor brightens it. William Morris-style wallpaper and a wood-framed window enhance the warm vibes of the row house kitchen.

banquette

Shoppe Amber Interiors

This cottage kitchen by Shoppe Amber Interiors had me at the scalloped banquette and red checkered floors. Stunning! Timeless cabinetry, cottage-style windows, and vintage-inspired sconces add to the overall cottage vibe. Here are more banquette ideas if you're into this cozy, inviting look.

studio mcgee kitchen

Studio McGee

This Utahranch house designed by Studio McGee blends rich blue cabinetry, warm wood accents, and a sleek steel range hood for a perfect balance of modern and cottage charm. Adding to the character are exposed wood beams — a signature feature of modern cottage kitchens.

vintage kitchen

Market by Modern Nest

Vintage artwork is a must for bringing that coziness to the kitchen, while brass fixtures, handmade pottery, and rich wood cabinetry enhance the warm, lived-in feel of this kitchen from Market by Modern Nest.

blush kitchen

deVOL Kitchen

I'm swooning over the rosewater-colored cabinets and Zellige antique tile in this deVOL Kitchen. It feels fresh and modern yet still very much cozy cottage.

kitchen tile

Backsplash.com

Artisanal, handmade tile makes a statement in a cottage kitchen, adding to the earthy, rustic aesthetic.

magnolia kitchen design

Magnolia

Joanna Gaines created a cozy breakfast nookby pairing a light gray wood banquette with classic black-and-white checkered floors. The result? A quintessential cottage feel that's full of charm.

cottage kitchen ideas

Zia Tile

Open shelving styled with your favorite vintage treasures, paired with moody hued cabinetry, make this white cement tile from Zia Tile look perfectly refreshing and refined.

cottage kitchen decor

Edward George London

Butcher block countertops, classic Shaker cabinetry (especially in this gorgeous olive-grey hue), and thoughtfully curated accessories — like wooden bowls and copper pots — are all essential elements of cozy, cottage style.

cottage kitchen aesthetic

Edward George London

Pairing rustic brick or stone walls with elegant taupe cabinetry is a beautiful way to warm up your all-white kitchen, creating a space that feels both inviting and sophisticated. Try Farrow & Ball’s Joa White, a light and clean taupe, to get the look.

dining nook

Shoppe Amber Interiors

Warm brown hues are a popular color trend for 2025, making them the perfect choice to bring depth, coziness, and timeless charm to your cottage kitchen. This wooden table is an excellent accent in that vein!

cottage kitchen

Chris & Julia x Loloi

What I love about this space, featuring a Chris & Julia x Loloi rug, is that there's so much to love: the plate rack and vintage backsplash, the cafe-style floor tile, the striped loveseat with yellow chairs. I adore this cottage look.

cottage kitchen

deVOL Kitchen

deVOL Kitchen does it again with a charming kitchen that feels sophisticated at the same time. Glass cabinets, marble tile, brass fixtures and a scalloped edge pendant are all markings of a modern cottage kitchen.

Have a passion for home decor? Check out our Home page and Pinterest page for more home decor inspiration!

