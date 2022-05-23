How I Made My Outdoor Space a Meditation Zone
A little modern rustic vibe, a little spot for stretching the mind and body — yes please. Inspired by the Minimalist palette from Sherwin-Williams ColorSnap® Color ID, we envisioned an uncluttered space for slowing down. With a broad swath of silvery grey — so easy on the eyes — we painted the brick wall with Silverpointe SW 7653. We went with Krypton SW 6247 for a breezy vibe on the wood flooring and Unfussy Beige SW 6043 to set off the wooden wall planter — so cute, right!? With modern, rustic styling, the result is a perfectly calming space to decompress in peace and quiet.
Author and Creative Director: Angelika Temple
Producer/Director: Alana Lowe
Director of Photography: Michael Sullivan
Art Director: Alonna Morrison
Model: DaVaughn Dillahunty
Camera Operator: Conor Hagan
Production Assistant: Corey Marsau
Still Photography: Brittany Griffin
Video Editor: Ryan Shelley
This post was empowered by Sherwin-Williams®