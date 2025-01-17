25 Budget-Friendly Home Upgrades That Will Wow Your Neighbors
Neighbors are funny. I'll occasionally have a quick chit-chat with mine as we cross paths by our mailboxes, and our conversations always seem to revolve around the same three topics: the weather, upcoming vacations, and home upgrades. My latest landscaping project got a few nods of approval — even from my least neighborly neighbors. The tree encroaching on their solar panel? Not so much. But hey, they notice, and there’s something undeniably satisfying about earning that neighborly thumbs up.
Here are 25 budget-friendly home upgrades that will impress your neighbors!
Update Your House Numbers
This is such a simple fix that delivers a big impact. Update your house numbers to something a bit more modern, like these Etsy House Numbers, and you'll feel an instant refresh to your exterior.
Give Some Landscaping Love
You can start small here, add a tree, a shrub, some grasses, but adding greenery that matures over time will enhancing your yard’s overall aesthetic and the value of your home. Take cues from your lifestyle too. Sod might be the ideal choice for running, playing, and family fun. Live in a dry climate? Opt for drought-tolerant plants and decorative rocks to create a low-maintenance, water-efficient landscape.
Paint Your Door
A fresh coat of bold or classic color on your front door can instantly enhance its curb appeal, and surprise your neighbors in a good way.
Add Outdoor String Lights
These are pretty affordable and so charming in trees and on fences, creating a cozy vibe for your outdoor space.
Wayfair
Install Window Boxes
This has been on my home bucket list since traveling around Charleston, S.C. I love a good flower box display, whether it's colorful perennials or varying shades of greenery. Check out these affordable Wayfair Planter Boxes.
West Elm
Replace or Paint Your Mailbox
A rusty old mailbox is not giving guests the best first impression. A sleek new mailbox, like this West Elm Mailbox, or a fresh coat of paint can make a big difference.
Update Light Fixtures
Swap out dated porch lights and install solar pathway lights for a fresh look and more inviting space.
Install Shutters
There's something so classic and European about shutters. Affordable, decorative ones can add charm and dimension to your windows.
Pressure Wash Your Exterior
Have you spotted those IG videos of people pressure washing their homes? So mesmerizing! Wash off those cobwebs and layers of grime with an Electric Pressure Washer. A clean driveway, siding, or patio can make your home look like new.
Solo Stove
Add a Fire Pit
Build a simple and stylish fire pit with pavers or bricks or shop for one like this modern wood-burning fire pit from All Modern or this option from Solo Stove for a cozy gathering spot.
Build a Garden Path
Use gravel, stepping stones, or wood chips to create an elegant walkway to your home.
Studio McGee
Hang A Wreath
It doesn't need to be December for you to hang a natural wreath on your door. A seasonal or year-round wreath, like this one from Studio McGee, adds warmth to your home’s entryway.
Eartheasy
DIY Raised Garden Beds
Build a raised garden bed for under $50 with our guide or shop for these lovely cedar ones on Eartheasy. Come spring you'll have plenty of space to plant vegetables and herbs and flowers.
Wayfair
Add A Bird Bath
A bird bath, like this Wayfair Pedestal Birdbath from Kelly Clarkson Home, is a great way to support your local wildlife and pretty up your front yard.
Paint or Stain Outdoor Furniture
Outdoor furniture gets weathered throughout the year if not protected. Before spring comes, spruce up your outdoor furniture with paint, or a sand and wood stain to give your front yard a polished look.
Paint or Stain Your FenceRefreshing an old fence with a new coat of paint or stain will absolutely get neighbors talking.
Amazon
Upgrade Your Door Hardware
Is your door handle looking a bit dated or worn? Replace old doorknobs, locks, or handles with more stylish and modern options, like this Entry Door Handle.
Add Planters To Your Porch
Planters welcome your guests and frame your porch in an inviting way. Find plants you love and make a great first impression with beautiful planters.
Paint or Tile Your Stair Risers
Paint your stair risers in a fun contrasting or complementary color to your home, or if you want to invest a little more time and money add a decorative tile. I did this with a tile inspired by my trip to Portugal and get compliments all the time! You can also find peel-and-stick floor tile for outside porches.
Wayfair
Add Front Porch Seating
Classic Adirondacks, modern rocking chairs like these Wayfair Rocking Chairs, and swing chairs can make your yard more inviting and useful. I had a total mom win when I saw my daughter reading outside in our new Adirondack chairs.
Add a Trellis
This doesn't have to be major, but a small trellis around your door can make a big impact come spring when the flowers bloom.
Wash Your Windows
This is a low-cost way to make your home literally shine.
Wayfair
Hide Trash Bins
Hide any eyesores like trash bins and HVAC units with a privacy screen with a planter for flowers and vines.
Add New Mulch
Clear any weeds and refresh your mulch to instantly tidy up garden beds.
Etsy
Decorate For the Seasons
Making your entryway festive for the seasons can bring joy and cheer to your neighborhood all year long. This Etsy Doormat is so cute for Valentine's Day!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.