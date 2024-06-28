15 Mindful Decorating Tips To Give Your Home More Zen Vibes
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
With bills to pay, project deadlines and a growing to-do list, it can be hard to keep your house in order. But research shows that cluttered environments are tied to higher levels of stress. Luckily, there are simple ways to make your home feel more zen without a ton of effort. From stylish ways to clear clutter to embracing organic materials, check out these 15 mindful decorating tips for creating a space where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy.
Purge Once. Edit Often.
Photo by Charlotte May
There’s a reason why Marie Kondo's KonMari method was such a huge hit — because it works. To create a mindful space, you need to master the magic of tidying. Surround yourself with things that you love and get rid of non-essentials that are cluttering your space. The result: a cozy, comfortable home you love.
Focus On Negative Space With Low Furniture
If something about one of your minimalistic rooms feels off or cramped, you might need to focus on the proportions of your furniture. Tables, a sofa or a bed that are just a few inches too high can greatly disrupt a room’s visual flow. The design trick: Buy low furniture like this gorgeous CB2 Cantar Ivory Velvet Upholstered Bedfor a cozy and simple look.
Stick With A Neutral Or Soft Color Palette
When decorating a minimalist interior, it’s all about creating a clean base. Clean light walls can open up a space and make it feel airy, like this stunning kitchen by LA-based Dacotah Studio(see our full feature here). Soft, nature-toned pieces in beige, tan and green are also soothing and easy on the eyes. Decorating within a neutral color palette also gives your home that instant, pulled-together look. That plus calming vibes? It’s a win-win.
Add Minimal Texture
Design: Urbanology Designs | Photo: Matti Gresham
To keep a room from feeling cold or bland, add texture. Shop for soft throws, throw a sheepskin over your desk chair and lay down a fluffy wool rug. Your space will look put-together and cozier than ever.
Get Rid Of Most Mirrors
Joshua Smith Design | Photo: Lance Gerber
In feng shui, mirrors are said to bounce off energy, which can cause you to feel restless. There have even been studies that show mirrors could trigger stress and anxiety. While we love how a mirror can make a space look larger, it’s probably best to remove them from your bedroom, living room and kitchen. Instead place mirrors behind closet doors or limit them to the bathroom.
Choose Natural Materials
Design: Urbanology Designs | Photo: Mike Davello
While minimalism is all about perfecting the “less is more” approach, there’s a chance your interiors might feel cold and sterile. Invest in pieces of natural or raw materials such as wood, marble, hides, clay and cork. The uniqueness of earthy materials adds character and warmth to your abode.
Embrace Natural Light
Photo + Design: Klein Agency
A simple mindfulness exercise is to wake up when it’s light out and sleep when it’s dark out to maintain a healthy sleep rhythm. Get rid of curtains and tear down walls that block windows to maximize the amount of light that comes in. Letting natural light fill your home brings the outside in and allows you to get the best rest possible.
Let Your Space Speak For Itself
Photo by Gül Işık
There are so many ways to decorate a home, but before you begin drilling and filling up the shelves, really take time to understand and appreciate your space. Whether your home has traditional molding, modern kitchen cabinets or a quirky layout, your home’s bones are the foundation for building upon. You might find that many of your physical possessions don’t complement your space. Work with what you have (and not against it) to create a home that is unified.
Keep Surfaces Clear And Tidy
Design: Arterberry Cooke
This is where being mindful isn’t just about aesthetics. De-cluttering a messy surface looks amazing and feels amazing too — think of it as a mind and spirit detox. Clear and tidy desks, tables and kitchen countertops on a daily basis so you can start every day fresh with clarity.
Use Stylish Storage
Design: Bungalowe | Photo by Gavin Cater
We know. It’s hard to get rid of all of your clutter. Paper, art supplies, makeup brushes, laundry — the list of stuff that accumulates (and you can’t always get rid of) goes on. Consider getting rid of trash cans entirely in rooms that don’t absolutely need them. Or, use pull-out and built-in garbage and recycling bins to free up floor space. Keep office and cleaning supplies organized with pretty baskets and containers, and find creative ways to store your hair and beauty products. With so much stuff, stylish storage is key to making your home organized and tidy. We love how LA-based design team Bungalowe created custom storage with shelving in this bedroom (see the full feature here).
Keep Cords Out Of Sight
Photo + Design: Klein Agency
To make your home (and mind) feel clear, hide everyday eyesores like power strips, routers and laptop chargers by thinking vertically. Manage your electrical cords by purchasing desks with shelves for power strips, attach cords to the back or bottom of your desk with these Blue Key World Cable Clips ($7) or create a charging station drawer. There are so many ways to hide cords, and you can get as creative as you like!
Set The Tone With Soft Lighting
In addition to installing dimmer switches to set a relaxing mood, task lighting (your table and floor lamps) should be warm and atmospheric. Layer the light with wall sconces like CB2's lovely and affordable Astr White Onyx Wall Sconce and some candles, and your space will feel extra intimate and cozy.
Make Your Bed Every Morning
Design: Arterberry Cooke
As tempting as it is to rush out the door in the morning, leaving your bed unkempt can set the tone for the day. Making your bed forces you to slow down and set a healthy pace for the day. For more style, splurge on beautiful linen sheets that’ll motivate you to tidy your bed every morning.
Treat Yourself To Quality Towels
Consistency in fabrics like your sheets and towels can make a room look instantly pulled together. Refresh your bathroom with 100% cotton, OEKO-TEX-certified towels like these striped ones from Sand Shell Pembroke Stripe Cotton Towels from Piglet In Bed that have a cool vintage vibe.
Let The Outdoors In With Florals And Plants
Photo by Ksenia Chernaya
With clean, minimalist style, it’s even more important to bring a little bit of life into your space. Think of caring for a plant as a daily exercise in mindfulness. Bonus: Florals and plants instantly create an inviting atmosphere too.
Sign up for our online newsletter for more home decor inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image courtesy of CB2
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.