You'll binge watch the whole thing.
Netflix's New True Crime Drama Show Will Be Your Fall Obsession
There's a new drama on the scene, and the entire internet is talking about it. Netflix never fails to deliver amazing drama, whether it's a YA romance like My Life With the Walter Boys or a crime drama like Dept. Q. And the new series, No One Saw Us Leave, centers family and the fallout of one mother's living nightmare.
Here's everything you need to know about No One Saw Us Leave, streaming on Netflix now.
What is No One Saw Us Leave?
No One Saw Us Leave is a drama series follows Valeria Goldberg (TK), whose life turns upside down when she falls in love with her brother-in-law Carlos (Gustavo Bassani). (Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah have nothing on this story). But when her husband Leo (Zurita) finds out about the affair, his father Samuel (Bernal) comes up with a plan — and Leo ends up disappearing with their two children Tamara and Isaac.
Now Valeria has to team with with an ex-Mossad agent named Elías (Ari Brickman) to find the kids and put her family back together.
Where can I watch No One Saw Us Leave?
Netflix
All episodes of No One Saw Us Leave are on Netflix now.
Who's in the No One Saw Us Leave cast?
The No One Saw Us Leave cast includes:
- Tessa Ia as Valeria Goldberg
- Emiliano Zurita as Leo Saltzman
- Juan Manuel Bernal as Samuel Saltzman
- Gustavo Bassani as Carlos
- Marion Siro as Tamara
- Alexander Valera as Isaac
- Ari Brickman as Elías
How many episodes are in No One Saw Us Leave?
Netflix
No One Saw Us Leave has 5 episodes total:
- Season 1, Episode 1 "Where Are My Children?" premiered on Netflix October 15, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 2 "I Will Find Them" premiered on Netflix October 15, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 3 "Dad Lied To Us" premiered on Netflix October 15, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 4 "Shut Up And Dance" premiered on Netflix October 15, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 5 "Hello, Valeria" premiered on Netflix October 15, 2025
What happened to Leo from No One Saw Us Leave?
Netflix
At the end of No One Saw Us Leave, Leo is tired of running around and hiding. After all, it's been 3 years on the run. Leo finally gives Tamara and Isaac back to their mother when she finally tracks them down — and as she drives away, we see Leo watch with tears in his eyes.
What did Valeria do in No One Saw Us Leave?
Netflix
After having an affair with her brother-in-law, Valeria realizes her husband Leo has kidnapped their children as punishment — and she spends 3 years tracking them down with an ex-Mossad agent.
What is the true story of No One Saw Us Leave?
Netflix
Yep, No One Saw Us Leave is based on a true story! In real life, Valeria did win with the custody battle for the kids in Mexico, and they were raised by Valeria and Carlos.
Tamara ended up reconnecting with her father as an adult, which inspired her memoir Nadie nos vio partir — and in turn inspired the Netflix series.
