It's been pretty well documented that Off-Campus season 2 is currently filming. We've gotten a first look at both Garrett (Belmont Cameli) & Hannah (Ella Bright) and Allie (Mika Abdalla), and met Dean's (Stephen Kalyn) little sister Summer (Shay Rudolph). But based on Ella's recent Instagram dump — and the photos of the Off-Campus cast she's included — fans are wondering if she just confirmed that Sabrina James will be played by School Spirits star Rainbow Wedell. Let's get into it.

Here's what you need to know about Sabrina James — and why Off-Campus fans think Rainbow Wedell is playing her!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by el (@ellabright) Okay so when Ella Bright posted a photo dump of the Off-Campus cast, there were a few extra people thrown in the mix. Namely, Stephen Kalyn's fiancée Victoria Lovatsis, India Fowler (who's playing new addition Grace), and Rainbow Wedell from School Spirits and The Bureau of Magical Things. And fans are already debating whether Rainbow will be playing Sabrina James (Tucker's love interest in The Goal), based on the fact she's hanging out with the rest of the cast in Vancouver, which is where the show films. And they were very vocal in the comments of the post. "Wait if Rain is going to be Sabrina i am about to scream," one user says, while another responds, "THATS WHAT I WAS GONNA SAY!" We don't have a confirmed casting for Sabrina yet but we do know all the info Elle Kennedy has provided for us in the books.

Sabrina James is widely thought to be well-liked and a very loyal friend. In The Goal, we also know that Sabrina and Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks) have a one-night stand, and she ends up pregnant. Now she's juggling motherhood, law school, and a potentially blossoming relationship with Tucker. I wouldn't be surprised if we meet Sabrina multiple seasons before her true love story with Tucker begins; maybe in season 2 we see their one night stand, season 3 she's pregnant, and season 4 centers the story we see in The Goal?

Prime Video If Rainbow Wedell is playing Sabrina, she's not the only actress who was thinking about the role. Chandler Kinney from Legally Blonde prequel Elle would love to join Off-Campus. "I would be so game," Chandler tells Us Weekly. "Oh, my goodness, are you kidding? That would be such a joy." “I know the whole cast is so fun and I’ve heard so many stories about just the blast that they’re having over there. I would love to join in on that. Let’s put it out into the ether," she says, hoping for a role as Sabrina specifically. “Let the people start talking about it. Jalen [Thomas Brooks] is awesome and he’s such a sweetheart. I’ve known him for a while now, and he’s such a talent, too. People really loved his work on The Pitt, and now seeing him in Off Campus, they just get to love him even more.”

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