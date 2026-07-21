The 12 Best New Books on Goodreads in 2026 to Inspire Your Next Read

2026 isn't just a great year of movies and TV shows — we also have some pretty incredible 2026 books. I went through Goodreads to figure out which of this year's new books you should add to your must-read list. And, thankfully, the books are pretty incredible. But that's no surprise! Goodreads has never failed me before ;).

Keep reading for the best new books on Goodreads to read in 2026.

The Romance Revival by Christina Lauren Amazon The new Christina Lauren book is rated a 3.76 stars out of 5, and is a truly heartbreaking romance. When Emery's marriage to Luca is ended after he gets in an accident and forgets their relationship, she must do the unthinkable to get him back...if she can bend science to work in her favor.

And Now, Back to You by B.K. Borison Amazon Whenever Jackson and Delilah run into each other, it's simply a disaster. They've got opposite personalities and it makes working together quite the challenge. But when they get the opportunity of a lifetime to team up to cover an upcoming snowstorm, they agree to help each other and wind up becoming friends along the way. That is, until they catch feelings. This new book has a 3.95 out of 5 stars.

Good People by Patmeena Sabit Amazon You simply can't miss this novel, and not just because it's ranked 4.19 on Goodreads. After the Sharaf family moved to America, they did everything to achieve the American dream. But after tragedy rips their tight-knit bond apart, they have to face the public — and each other.

The Night We Met by Abby Jimenez Amazon Abby Jimenez's latest book, which is rated 3.98 on Goodreads, follows Larissa. Her life changes forever when she accepts a ride home after a concert, and winds up in a relationship. But it's unclear whether her BF is the perfect man, or if her real prince charming is his best friend. Forbidden romance?! Sign me up.T

This Story Might Save Your Life by Tiffany Crum Amazon Rated 3.89, this new book is about a very popular podcast, and its hosts. Benny and Joy dive into different survival stories, digging through every little detail. And Benny is going to have to put his experience to the test after Joy and her husband go MIA, and all their secrets threaten to come to light.

Starside by Alex Aster Amazon If you love fantasy books, then there's a pretty good chance you've heard the name Alex Aster. Her new book (with a 4.31 rating) takes place in a world split between magic and mortals. The border opens every 50 years, and this time Aris isn't wasting any time. She's not interested in magic at all; she's going to kill the gods instead.

Love Song by Elle Kennedy Amazon This sequel to the Off-Campus book series follows John Logan's daughter Blake, and her unexpected connection with Wyatt Graham. They've both told themselves a relationship is a bad idea. But their chemistry is almost impossible to ignore, and nobody else is at the lake house in Tahoe anyway...The new book is rated 3.92 out of 5 stars on Goodreads.

Mistakes Were Made by Lucy Score Amazon Goodreads readers ranked this new book at a 4.23, which is a pretty good recommendation in and of itself. Zoey is a literary agent trapped in a small town with nobody but her best friend and her one remaining client to help her out. But if her client, Hazel, can write a hit romance book, then they'll all be set. The only problem? Her landlord Gage (who's totally obsessed with her, FYI).

Judge Stone by Viola Davis and James Patterson Amazon A book by Viola Davis? Yes please! Judge Mary Stone lives in Alabama, and she's dealing with the most controversial case the South has ever seen. But despite her best efforts to bring justice around correctly, it's a case between life and death, and nobody will be the same. Judge Stone has a 4.41 rating.

Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke Amazon Not only does this novel have a 3.93 rating, but it's also being adapted for the screen, with Anne Hathaway in the lead role! When TradWife influencer Natalie (who has 8 million followers, thank you very much) wakes up in 1855, she has to reckon with her "dream" life, and figure out how to find her way back to reality.

Our Perfect Storm by Carley Fortune Amazon Frankie and George are best friends, and it's always been pretty obvious that they're too similar to be together romantically. But when Frankie's jilted by her fiancé, and George goes on the honeymoon in his place, they have one shot to see if they can have a real relationship. Rated 4.04 stars on Goodreads, this is my favorite of Carley Fortune's books, and it contains such descriptive, sensory writing that you'll be transported right to another world.

Whistler by Ann Patchett Amazon Daphne and Jonathan notice they're being followed while exploring the Met. Turns out, it's Daphne's ex-stepfather from her childhood, back before both of their lives changed forever. But reconnecting might just be the thing that turns back the clock for both of them. Ann Patchett is such an incredible writer that it's no surprise Goodreads readers have rated this new book 4.43 out of 5 stars.

Which new book are you adding to your TBR from Goodreads? Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more book recommendations!

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