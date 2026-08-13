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Red Alert! Here's a Surprise First Look at 'Off-Campus' Season 2

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Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 13, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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If you're obsessed with Off-Campus, then you probably know that season 2 is on its way (and that it's following Allie and Dean), but do I have great news for you: we just got a surprise first look at the second season! The show is currently filming, which means that we're in for a great dose of leaks, first looks, and other surprises, like this look at Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright as Garrett and Hannah.

Obsessed with Off-Campus? Here's your first look at Hannah, Garrett, and Summer.

Louisa Levy spotted with Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli on the 'Off-Campus' set.

Showrunner Louisa Levy was spotted with season 1 leads Belmont Cameli (who plays Garrett) and Ella Bright (Hannah). We can safely assume this season will take us into the fall and winter based on the jackets and sweaters — and I love a cozy TV season so I am definitely not complaining.

And we also just got our Summer Di Laurentis: Shay Rudolph

In addition to a sneak peek at Garrett and Hannah, we also finally learned who will be playing Dean's (Stephen Kalyn) little sister Summer: Shay Rudolph! You might recognize her from The Baby-Sitters Club or I Wish You All the Best. In the announcement video, Stephen and Shay wear matching outfits, complete with a multicolored cardigan, gray sweatpants, and a black tee shirt.

Whenever I meet a brother-sister do in TV, they always end up being my favorite dynamic in the whole show, and I'm already obsessed with this pair.

This announcement also feels like a huge deal because Summer leads The Chase, a spinoff in the Briar U book series. And now I'm wondering if Prime Video is going to give us a larger TV universe...A girl can dream! Stay tuned for more official news on season 2, season 3, and beyond!

Follow Brit + Co on TikTok to stay up-to-date on all things Off-Campus and TV.

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