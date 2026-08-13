SOON!
Red Alert! Here's a Surprise First Look at 'Off-Campus' Season 2
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If you're obsessed with Off-Campus, then you probably know that season 2 is on its way (and that it's following Allie and Dean), but do I have great news for you: we just got a surprise first look at the second season! The show is currently filming, which means that we're in for a great dose of leaks, first looks, and other surprises, like this look at Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright as Garrett and Hannah.
Obsessed with Off-Campus? Here's your first look at Hannah, Garrett, and Summer.
Louisa Levy spotted with Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli on the 'Off-Campus' set.
Showrunner Louisa Levy was spotted with season 1 leads Belmont Cameli (who plays Garrett) and Ella Bright (Hannah). We can safely assume this season will take us into the fall and winter based on the jackets and sweaters — and I love a cozy TV season so I am definitely not complaining.
And we also just got our Summer Di Laurentis: Shay Rudolph
In addition to a sneak peek at Garrett and Hannah, we also finally learned who will be playing Dean's (Stephen Kalyn) little sister Summer: Shay Rudolph! You might recognize her from The Baby-Sitters Club or I Wish You All the Best. In the announcement video, Stephen and Shay wear matching outfits, complete with a multicolored cardigan, gray sweatpants, and a black tee shirt.
Whenever I meet a brother-sister do in TV, they always end up being my favorite dynamic in the whole show, and I'm already obsessed with this pair.
This announcement also feels like a huge deal because Summer leads The Chase, a spinoff in the Briar U book series. And now I'm wondering if Prime Video is going to give us a larger TV universe...A girl can dream! Stay tuned for more official news on season 2, season 3, and beyond!
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