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Everything You Need To Know About 'Maxton Hall' Season 3 On Prime Video
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Maxton Hall season 2 already wrapped up on Prime Video, but the streamer is already giving us another reason to celebrate: Season 3 is already on its way and we just got the first look! The show was renewed for a third season on June 9, 2025, and we might not have all the details yet but I've gathered all the info you need to know.
Here's everything we know about Maxton Hall season 3, coming to Prime Video this December 2026.
Is there a season 3 of Maxton Hall?
Yes, we're getting a Maxton Hall season 3! Prime Video announced the junior season at the beginning of June 2025, so we're in for another installment of drama, romance, and chemistry.
Where can I watch Maxton Hall season 3?
Prime Video
Maxton Hall season 3 will be on Prime Video December 9, 2026. Seasons 1 and 2 debuted in 2024 and 2025 respectively, so I'm so glad we're getting season 3 this year.
What is Maxton Hall season 3 about?
Prime Video
Maxton Hall season 3 will be based on Mona Kasten's third and final book in the trilogy, Save Us. The novel finds Ruby's chance to get to Oxford is at stake after she's suspended from Maxton Hall...and it looks like it could be James' fault. As they work to make sure Ruby can still graduation, they learn a truth that could threaten everything.
Who's in the Maxton Hall season 3 cast?
Prime Video
The Maxton Hall cast includes:
- Damian Hardung as James
- Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby
- Sonja Weißer as Lydia
- Ben Felipe as Cyril
- Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer
- Runa Greiner as Ember
- Justus Riesner as Alistair
- Andrea Guo as Lin
- Frederic Balonier as Kieran
- Eli Riccardi as Elaine
- Eidin Jalali as Graham
- Govinda Gabriel as Kesh
- Dagny Dewath as Ophelia
How many episodes are in Maxton Hall season 3?
Prime Video
Maxton Hall season 3 will have 6 episodes, just like seasons 1 and 2. Here's the full season 2 breakdown:
- Season 2, Episode 1 "Devastated" premiered on Prime Video November 7, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 2 "Wish to the Universe" premiered on Prime Video November 7, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 3 "Emotional Rollercoaster" premiered on Prime Video November 7, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 4 "Secrets" premiered on Prime Video November 14, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 5 "Deceptive Lightness" premiered on Prime Video November 21, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 6 "Reaching for the Stars" premiered on Prime Video November 28, 2025
Where is Maxton Hall filmed?
Prime Video
Maxton Hall is filmed in Germany and London. Season 3 finished filming as of December 2025.
Before you watch Maxton Hall season 3, check out The 20 Absolute Best TV Kisses Of All Time, Ranked!
This post has been updated.