Jamie Fraser’s Life Hangs in the Balance: Watch the Heart-Wrenching 'Outlander' Season 8 Trailer

Outlander season 8 is coming so soon — and we finally have the official trailer. Even though "there’s a lot of tension and turmoil" there's also "a lot of resolution," executive producer Matthew B. Roberts tells Vanity Fair, who just debuted some new photos of the cast. But it's not just going to be emotional for viewers; it was also emotional to bring the final chapter of the story to life on set.

Caitríona Balfe's last day “was so hard, but also one of the most beautiful moments in my time on Outlander,” she says. “That it was Sam [Heughan] and I, sharing a loving Claire and Jamie moment where they reflected on their lives together, was so fitting, and I was so grateful to be there with Sam, my steadfast partner throughout this whole series.”

Here's the latest update on Outlander season 8 — including the brand new Outlander: The Final Season trailer.

Watch the new Trailer for 'Outlander' Season 8 The Outlander season 8 trailer is definitely an emotional tribute to the series. There are lots of beautiful shots and moments between our favorite characters, but there's also a lot of tension: war is coming and it looks like Jamie's fate hangs in the balance. But everything has led to this final installment, and this family is going to fight it out as one. I'm getting worked up just thinking about it! Fans are officially going off in the comments, and it sounds like no one is ready to say goodbye to Jamie and Claire. "This show has become part of my life since the first time it came out and I am not ready to say goodbye," one user said, while another commented, "The trailer alone brought me to tears! I've been watching since the very beginning. I'm not ready to say goodbye to my favorite show."

Is there an Outlander season 8 release date? James Minchin/STARZ, courtesy of Vanity Fair Yes, Outlander season 8 is premiering on STARZ March 6, 2026. The cast finished filming season 8 in September 2024.

Will Jamie and Claire be in season 8? James Minchin/STARZ, courtesy of Vanity Fair Yes, Jamie and Claire are both returning for the final season.

Who else is in the Outlander season 8 cast? James Minchin/STARZ, courtesy of Vanity Fair The Outlander cast for season 8 features a lot of your favorite faces — which just made the goodbyes on set all the more heartbreaking! “It was both very joyous that we’d come such a long way, but it felt almost like a wake,” Roberts says. “We were celebrating the life of Outlander, but also mourning it...You were saying goodbye to somebody different. You knew you’d see him again, but not in costume, not making the show anymore.” The Outlander season 8 cast includes: Caitríona Balfe as Claire

as Jamie Sophie Skelton as Brianna

as Roger John Bell as Young Ian

as Captain Charles Cunningham Carla Woodcock as Amaranthus Grey

as Lord John Grey John Bell as Ian Fraser Murray

as Lizzie Wemyss Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom

What is Outlander season 8 about? James Minchin/STARZ, courtesy of Vanity Fair Outlander season 8 follows Jamie and Claire as the world heads into the Revolutionary War. But despite what you might expect, you'll be glad to know that the team was really just concerned with making good TV. “I said to everybody, let’s try not to do that Very Special Outlander season. It’s already special,” executive producer Ronald D. Moore tells VF. “People have come to this show for a decade, let’s just do what we do, do it well, and give them something that they have come to expect.”

How many episodes are in Outlander season 8? James Minchin/STARZ, courtesy of Vanity Fair Outlander season 8 will have 10 episodes. If we get one per week, here's what the release schedule could look like: Season 8, Episode 1 premieres on Starz March 6, 2026

premieres on Starz March 13, 2026 Season 8, Episode 3 premieres on Starz March 20, 2026

premieres on Starz March 27, 2026 Season 8, Episode 5 premieres on Starz April 3, 2026

premieres on Starz April 10, 2026 Season 8, Episode 7 premieres on Starz April 17, 2026

premieres on Starz April 24, 2026 Season 8, Episode 9 premieres on Starz May 1, 2026

Will there be a season 9 for Outlander? James Minchin/STARZ, courtesy of Vanity Fair No, sadly Outlander season 8 will be the final season. But never fear! We're sure to see all these stars in more projects down the road. “What I am most looking forward to in the future is variety. To follow my creative curiosity, wherever that may lead me,” Balfe says.

Where can I see Outlander season 8? STARZ Outlander season 8 is coming to STARZ. You can watch seasons 1 through 7 there now as a refresher before new episodes drop!

