Everything We Know About 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 2

Blood of My Blood, the brand new Outlander prequel, hasn't even premiered yet but season 2 is officially on its way! Season 1 of the show (which drops on STARZ August 8) will follow the romances between Jamie's parents and Claire's parents, giving us two love stories in one. And we won't have to worry about any unfinished business or loose ends since a second season of Blood of My Blood is already in the works.

Here's everything you need to know about Blood of My Blood season 2, coming to STARZ.

Is Blood of My Blood a limited series? STARZ Blood of My Blood season 2 has already been confirmed which means the show isn't a limited series. And honestly, I'm more than thrilled we're getting more! "The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into Outlander: Blood of my Blood has been extraordinary and we’re thrilled to continue these epic love stories in season 2,” showrunner Matthew B. Roberts told EW in a statement. “Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer.”

What is the spin-off from Outlander? STARZ The new show Outlander: Blood of My Blood follows Jamie and Claire's parents as they meet and fall in love in two separate timelines. It looks like this new series won't have time travel to the extent Outlander does, but it'll still give viewers that period drama atmosphere they love! In 1700s Scotland, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie fall for one another despite Ellen's family wanting an advantageous marriage for her. And in early-1900s England, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston fall in love in the midst of World War I. "We are going to [show] not only one great love affair, but two great love affairs and how those parallel love stories intertwine and show us how we got to Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe)," executive producer Maril Davis told EW. "And along the way we're going to see the family dynamics of three different clans and see an amazing, rollicking adventure." "Fate and destiny are words we lean on in Outlander," she said. "In Blood of My Blood, we have the ability to show that Jamie and Claire aren't the only couple who are destined to be together."

Who's in the Outlander: Blood of My Blood cast? STARZ In Outlander: Blood of My Blood, we'll see: Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser

as Brian Fraser Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie

as Ellen MacKenzie Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp

as Henry Beauchamp Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston

as Julia Moriston Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie

as Colum MacKenzie Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie

as Dougal MacKenzie Tony Curran

Conor MacNeill

Brian McCardie

Jhon Lumsden

Sara Vickers

Peter Mullan

Sally Messham

Terence Rae

Sadhbh Malin

Alisa Davidson

Where is Blood of My Blood filming? STARZ Filming for season 2 of the show began June 23 in Scotland.

Will Murtagh be in Blood of My Blood? Neil Davidson/Sony Pictures Television/STARZ Yes, Outlander fans will get to see a young Murtagh in Blood of My Blood! In addition to Murtagh (Rory Alexander), we'll also see a young Dougal (Sam Retford), a young Ned (Conor MacNeill), and a young Colum (Séamus McLean Ross).

