Must-Have Baking Deal: Over $100 Off a KitchenAid
If you love all things baking, then you surely know how a mixer can save you time when you’re whipping up something delicious — which is why you need to check out this KitchenAid mixer. This must-have baking tool will make your life easier as you prepare cakes, cookies, or any other desserts. And with Prime Day deals in full swing, you can save over $100 on this high-quality, name-brand stand mixer right now!
In this post, we’ll discuss why you need this Artisan mini mixer in your life. We’ll go through all of its amazing features that will make it your new KBF (kitchen best friend). So don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to up your baking journey. After all, nothing beats a homemade treat.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up delicious batches of treats with ease with the KitchenAid Artisan mini tilt-head stand mixer. It has a large 3.5-quart capacity, which is able to mix a batch of up to five dozen cookies. This makes it perfect for large gatherings, bake sales, or a big family.
This stand mixer has 10 versatile speeds to handle nearly any task or recipe. The tilt-head design gives you better access to the bowl, allowing you to add ingredients easily. When you’re ready to start mixing, simply lock the head in place for safe and reliable use.
The Artisan mini mixer is lighter and more compact than you’d think for all of the power it delivers, which makes it a great addition to your home even if you have a small kitchen. It’s made with durable metal and has 67 touchpoints around the bowl for ideal mixing results. It also has an easy-to-clean, dishwasher-safe design for added convenience.
With thousands of perfect ratings and over $100 in savings, this KitchenAid stand mixer is the ultimate Prime Day deal for any home chef or avid baker. Be sure to scoop yours up while this discount is available!
$259.99 (was $379.99) - See it on Amazon
Kiara Pérez studied Marketing and HR at the University of Puerto Rico. She started writing as a way to pass the time and found it to be a great way to communicate and share information with a larger audience. In her downtime, you can find her gushing about her favorite TV shows and spending time with her beloved pets.