Riley Keough And Dakota Johnson Started A Band At 19 And Apparently There's "Thousands" Of Recordings
Seeing Riley Keough rock out as the titular character on Hulu's Daisy Jones & The Six feels totally natural — and not just because she's Elvis' granddaughter. Long before she got cast in the series (a role she got an Emmy nomination for!), Riley Keough started a band with another famous gal we love: Dakota Johnson.
The duo met in an In-N-Out parking lot when they were 16 (which feels like the most "teenager" thing ever, and also has us wondering whether they order animal-style burgers?) and became fast friends, thanks in part to how much they could actually relate to each other.
“When I met her, I felt this thing that is so impossible to articulate, growing up in a famous family," Dakota tells Vanity Fair in Riley Keough's recent cover story. "There was this solidarity."
Dakota's the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith (and the granddaughter of actress Tippi Hedren), and says that her friendship with Riley immediately became more than a regular friendship: “It was like finding a soulmate."
A lot of their teenage years involved music festivals, and before long, they decided to try it out for themselves. “When we were 19, we started a joke band called Folky Porn,” Dakota says in the interview. “Riley and I both had blond hair. We were hiding out in New York after breakups. We would do three-part harmonies with my brother, Alexander, on Hank Williams songs and John Prine songs, and we’d film them on Photo Booth. Thousands and thousands of takes.”
Considering we've already listened to the Daisy Jones album dozens of times, can we get any recordings from Folky Porn?
What's Next For Riley Keough + Dakota Johnson
In addition to reminiscing, the IRL best friends are also looking to the future. Up first: a Platform One project based on Bexy Cameron's Cult Following.
The story follows Bexy's childhood in the Children of God cult, her emancipation at 16, and her adulthood. Dakota will star as an adult Bexy, who goes on a roadtrip with a close friend (played by Riley) to investigate and document modern-day cults. Both Riley and Dakota will also executive produce.
What else would you love to see Riley Keough and Dakota Johnson star in? Do you have other celebrity best friends you love? Let us know in the comments!
Lead image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!