Mastering The Art Of Running A Business As A Couple
In our Take 5 series, sponsored by Verizon, we ask women in business about unexpected challenges, their inspirations, recent wins, and how the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program has helped propel their business forward. Here, we meet Shalia Moore-Hayes, who runs a laundry business, Team J&S, with her husband in St. Petersburg and Tampa, FL.
1. How is it running a business as a wife-and-husband team, with five children no less!
We capitalize on each other's strengths, and we help each other grow in our respective areas. I try to get comfortable with the things that he's good at and he tries to get comfortable with the paperwork – and the things that I'm a little bit more good at, and being aware of those responsibilities. So as long as we do that, things work out well.
2. What’s a recent small win for you and your business?
My husband recently learned how to repair a lot of different things. He paid attention to what the repairmen we hired to do the work were doing. Our top loaders, our most popular washing machine, takes a lot of wear and tear. They're not the easiest to maintain. My husband has learned how to fix them. That's a small win.
The second one, because I said I capitalize on his strengths and my strengths, is I've been much better about working with accounting software. I used Verizon Small Business resources to learn how to make our books easier.
3. Who is a woman in business that you look up to and why?
My husband and I both agree that the women who contract with us for our wash/dry/fold – who we were able to springboard with support from the Verizon grant program – have inspired us because they were homeless coming out of the pandemic. They were able to come into our establishment and start their own small business, and that's something that we are super proud of these women for, for taking the steps that they did to start their own small business.
4. What's a book, podcast, or resource that has made an impact on you as an entrepreneur?
Before 2018, my husband bought this DVD set by Danny D'Angelo, the KING of Laundry, and we were able to learn about the business just from sitting down and listening to him. A few years later, my husband was on his podcast! He was really, really inspirational to us.
5. How has the Verizon Small Business program helped propel your business forward?
The free resources are always a benefit because you're not obligated to do anything other than taking the time to seek out information. We're just real people and I feel like Verizon is a partnership with us in small business, supporting us, and believing in us. We've been able to expand our business because Verizon gave us a shot to do that. And that's amazing.
Illustration by Daniela Jordan-Villaveces.