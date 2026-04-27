Costco is gearing up for late spring and summer in the tastiest way. The lineup of new groceries for May 2026 includes a ton of frozen treats alongside some stunning protein-powered bites worthy of adding to your daily routine. We're especially stoked about a certain Dubai chocolate ice cream and some heat-and-eat quesadilla bites that really bring the bang for your buck.

Ahead, the best new items that just hit Costco for May 2026. Add these to your cart before they disappear!

Three Wishes Three Wishes Cinnamon Cereal This value-sized 2-pack of cinnamon cereal is perfect for breakfast lovers. The best part is a single serving delivers 8 grams of protein with only 3 grams of sugar. Plus, it's completely gluten-free and grain-free. Available now at select Costco locations in Colorado, now's the perfect time to stock up if you're looking to spice up your mornings.

Häagen-Dazs Häagen-Dazs Dubai Style Chocolate Mini Bars Dubai chocolate is here to stay, especially when it comes to new Costco finds. These mini ice cream bars feature a pistachio base coated in milk chocolate and crispy kataifi bits to channel the viral dessert. The 20-bar box is now available at select Costcos nationwide for $15.49 to $15.99, depending on exact location.

Teton Waters Ranch Teton Waters Ranch 100% Grass-Fed Beef Jalapeño Cheddar Bratwursts These delicious brats hit Costco just in time for grilling season. Filled with sharp cheddar cheese and spicy jalapeño, they're a tasty twist on your traditional beef link. The 36-ounce pack comes with 12 links for $18.99. Find them exclusively at Midwest Costcos (IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NE, ND, OH, SD, WI) before they eventually sell out.

Once Upon A Farm Once Upon A Farm Immunity Blends Available nationwide at Costco now, these grab-and-go snack pouches feature flavors like Mango, Banana & Spirulina and Pineapple, Banana & Dragon Fruit, both of which support immunity for the whole family. The formula is organic and non-GMO and is made with no added sugar or artificial flavors and colors.

HI-CHEW HI-CHEW Pop You know summer is approaching when Costco starts stocking up on all the great frozen treats. Available now at Costcos in Northern and Southern California, this box of HI-CHEW popsicles features Grape and Strawberry flavors filled with the candy's classic silky center. Find the 12-count for $14.99 while supplies last—plus, look out for their launch at Texas locations later this month, too.

Poppi poppi Juicy Hits Pack Loaded with poppi's most iconic prebiotic soda flavors, this 18-pack includes Strawberry Lemon, Cherry Limeade, and Raspberry Rose cans you can sip on all summer long. The pack is going for just $21.99 for a limited time. Make sure you scope it out before May ends!

DeeBee’s Organics DeeBee’s Organics SuperJuice Prebiotic Juice Boxes These juice boxes are made with no added sugars, plus have 1 gram of prebiotics from organic cassava fiber to benefit you and the kiddos' gut health with each sip. The 36-pack retails for $13.99 and includes Fruit Punch, Strawberry Lemonade and Apple flavors. Find it at Costcos in the Midwest and Los Angeles now.

JonnyPops JonnyPops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks These layered pops feature six fruity flavors (cherry, orange, lemon, lime, blue raspberry, and grape) in rainbow order to make summer snacking all the more whimsical. They're available in an 18-count box inside Costco freezers nationwide for $14.29.

@costcosisters Fishwife Albacore Tuna with Spanish Lemon Fishwife is still dominating the tinned fish game at Costco this May with a 3-pack of their tuna seasoned with Spanish lemon. Filled with citrusy zest, it's ideal for a quick lunch that still feels fancy. Each can comes with 17 grams of protein. Find the pack for $14.59 in May!

@costco.so.obsessed Jeni's Key Lime Pie Frozen Dessert Sandwiches Filled with a “tropical, tart, and uber creamy" key lime ice cream, these graham cracker cookie treats are practically flying off shelves. The 8-count is selling for $14.49—stock up ASAP.

@costcobuys Del Real Foods Quesadilla Bites Oh, these look so tasty. Each corn tortilla is stuffed with three different cheeses for a melty effect. Serve with salsa, and you're set. Find the 32-count at select Costcos now for $12.49 while they last.

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