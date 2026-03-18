What started as late-night pop-ups has evolved into a bold accessories brand that is both art piece and conversation starter. Alongside her twin sister and co-founder, Eva, Yvette Estime uses post-consumer and upcycled materials, and her own crochet skills, to design pieces that are unique and environmentally conscious.

But her real turning point wasn’t a viral moment or a perfectly timed launch. After nearly six years at her corporate job, Yvette found herself at a crossroads—one that, in hindsight, felt more like a push than a setback.

“I realized I was giving everything to a company that didn’t value my voice,” she explains. “I knew I could do better on my own.”

So she bet on herself. Here's the story of our inspiring Selfmade x Verizon Challenge Grant Winner.

Courtesy of Dirty Celebrity Like so many founders, Yvette’s biggest obstacle wasn’t logistics; it was mindset. She was navigating a fear of failure paired with a belief that her ideas didn’t matter, having been overlooked professionally for years. It’s the kind of quiet self-doubt that can stall even the most talented creatives. Then, unexpectedly, a shift came from a very well-known source: TikTok. “I came across the #LuckyGirlSyndrome trend,” she says. “The idea that believing things will work out actually creates opportunities. It changed how I saw everything.” Instead of waiting until she felt ready, Yvette took a leap. She reached out to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), putting herself, and her brand, on their radar. Within weeks, she was invited to join the Accessories Council.

That leap has been supported, in part, by communities like Selfmade x the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program, which Yvette credits with helping her see new possibilities for her brand. “Being surrounded by other founders, seeing what they’re building, sharing advice—it’s incredibly motivating,” she says. “And Verizon’s tools have helped me show up more professionally online.” With the support of a Verizon grant, Yvette is now focused on expanding Dirty Celebrity’s reach through community-driven experiences—like upcycling events—alongside strategic advertising to grow brand awareness. “That was the moment I realized, if I put my fears aside, I could actually do anything,” she said.

Courtesy of Dirty Celebrity Yvette’s background is anything but typical for a fashion founder. With a master’s degree in psychology from Florida Atlantic University, she brings a unique perspective to both her creative process and her approach to business. While big milestones are exciting, Yvette is quick to point out that growth often comes from smaller, strategic shifts. One game-changing decision was bringing her SEO strategy in-house. “I dropped my agency and started managing it myself—and I’ve seen stronger growth in traffic since,” she explains. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the scrappiest moves—like trusting your instincts or taking back control—can lead to the biggest breakthroughs.If there’s one decision Yvette is most proud of, it’s also the most daunting: walking away from the predictability of corporate life to pursue entrepreneurship full-time. “Quitting and going all in on my business,” she says. “It’s scary when your income becomes unpredictable, but it’s also where the real growth happens.” From crochet elements to 3D-printed details, Dirty Celebrity pieces challenge traditional ideas of fashion, all while prioritizing sustainability. The brand’s use of upcycled materials reflects a larger mission: proving that conscious fashion doesn’t have to sacrifice style or individuality. “I love the creativity behind what I make—and honestly, the randomness of running a business,” Yvette says. And perhaps most meaningfully, she gets to do it all alongside her twin sister. “I love working with my twin sister Eva.” If there’s one thing Yvette wants other women building something of their own to hear, it’s this: “Trust yourself,” she says. “It’s so easy to fall into doubt and fear—but if you trust yourself, there will always be a solution around the corner.”

Learn more about the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program.