This Plant Kit Brand Is Helping Everyone Become a Plant Parent

In our Take 5 series, sponsored by Verizon, we ask women in business about unexpected challenges, their inspirations, recent wins, and how the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program has helped propel their business forward. Here, we meet Victoria LeBeaux, scientist and founder behind Hortiki Plants , STEM-based gardening kits for kids and kids at heart.

Brit + Co What inspired you to start this business, and what problem were you passionate about solving? I always frame it as disconnection. We're so disconnected from plants, nature, and the environment — and it's not good for us. When I moved from Kentucky to D.C., I went from being surrounded by nature to living in an environment of concrete and metal. Most people here live in condos or apartments, and that disconnect raises our anxiety and stress. I wanted to help people, especially those in cities, reconnect with nature and get more "green time" in their lives. With my background in sustainable agriculture, I saw a gap: People wanted to grow food but didn't have access to the right materials or space. Big-box stores are designed for suburban life; you drive and haul a 20-pound bag of soil to your garden. That doesn't work in D.C., where most people walk or take the metro. So in 2016, I launched Hortiki Plants to make it easier for anyone to grow their own food at home. Subscription boxes were just taking off, so I thought: What if I could send you everything you need - soil, seeds, and instructions – straight to your door?

Hortiki Plants What's the most unexpected business challenge you've faced and how did you overcome it? A big-box retailer reached out during the pandemic when everyone was gardening. I invested heavily to prepare. I secured a loan, rented a larger space, got certified, but right before launch, my buyer left the company. With no handoff, I was left hanging, still paying rent and loans. I stayed persistent, emailing respectfully until someone finally reactivated my listing. The partnership went live, but without a launch plan, so sales were slow. Around the same time, I was diagnosed with a medical condition and had to pause operations. The biggest lesson? It’s okay to pause and pivot. Something can fail without you being a failure. I remind myself of that daily. The biggest lesson? It’s okay to pause and pivot. Something can fail without you being a failure. I remind myself of that daily.

Hortiki Plants What’s a recent small win for you and your business? Earlier this year, I won a $25,000 grant through the Verizon Digital Ready Superfan Promotion, which was amazing. Winning the award allowed me to update my entire line of kits to align with a proprietary neuroscience-backed framework I've created — Propagating Play™ — that teaches kids to manage stress, build focus, and develop healthy habits through nature-based play. I also scaled production, and now have the capacity to produce hundreds of kits daily for education organizations nationwide. The Superfan experience opened unexpected opportunities with professional sports organizations! I'm now working to help them extend their community impact by providing kits that help kids eat healthy and experience more nature-based play — all while keeping families engaged in healthy, screen-free habits beyond the field. In terms of small wins, I rejoined Shop Made in DC, a local store that features D.C. makers. It was the first retailer to carry Hortiki Plants years ago, and now I’m back in three of their locations. I’ve also been reconnecting with my local community, sponsoring the D.C. State Fair and appearing on local TV. These small wins feel meaningful because they remind me I’m rebuilding with purpose. What advice do you have for other small business owners on similar journeys? First, focus on sales. Many entrepreneurs spend too much time perfecting logos and packaging instead of selling. If you sell, you’ll have the resources to refine everything else later. Second, persist and give yourself grace. Every business owner experiences setbacks. If a project or partnership fails, it doesn’t mean you failed. Pivot, improve, and keep going. How has the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program helped propel your business forward? I’m a continual learner, and Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program offers a lot of information for starting your business. I’ve taken so many of their courses on marketing, branding, operations; things like inventory management and negotiating leases. Their early pandemic classes on bookkeeping were especially helpful. A lot of small businesses missed out on PPP loans because their books weren’t in order. Verizon helped me fix that. I also love that the courses are short – less than 30 minutes – and come with actionable checklists. And now, you can even talk to a real person who helps curate courses for your specific business needs. That human interaction, while surprising in the age of AI, is really smart. Learn more about the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program and Hortiki Plants . Illustration by Daniela Jordan-Villaveces.



