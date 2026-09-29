OMG, A Stoney Clover Lane x American Girl Collection Is Dropping This Week — & It's Sure to Sell Out

If you love American Girl as much as we do, then you have to check out their new collab with Stoney Clover Lane. In honor of the doll brand's 40th anniversary, they're celebrating with a new book, a New York Comic Con panel (hosted by Yours Truly ;)), and an SCL collection!

The new collection launches October 1, 2026, and celebrates the iconic prints of all your favorite characters. “After seeing how much people connected with our first collaboration and tapped into that same nostalgia," Kendall Glazer says in a press release, "it felt really special to come back for a second collection and go even deeper into that world and getting to create an actual accessory for the dolls is something I genuinely never would have believed growing up. To now be a tiny part of something that meant so much to us as kids feels incredibly full circle.”

“For 40 years, American Girl fans have seen pieces of themselves in our Historical Characters and their beloved stories, and this collection lets them celebrate those connections proudly,” said Meredith Norrie, Head of Global Licensing and Consumer Products Partnerships, Mattel. "As we continue to celebrate American Girl’s 40th anniversary, Stoney Clover Lane is the perfect partner to offer longtime fans a fresh way to engage with the characters they love while inviting a new generation to experience the magic of American Girl.”

Keep reading to see the American Girl x Stoney Clover Lane collab — including some doll-sized options — available October 1, 2026!

Josefina Montoya Stoney Clover Lane/American Girl Josefina lived in 1824 New Mexico, and her bags match the bright and bold pattern of her skirt in Meet Josefina.

Kirsten Larson Stoney Clover Lane/American Girl Kirsten Larson's calico dress is one of the first items she received when she moved from Sweden to Minnesota in 1854. The OG Cottagecore girl!

Samantha Parkington Stoney Clover Lane/American Girl 1904 New Yorker Samantha Parkington is definitely the kind of gal who would need a tote to hold all her books, laptop, and accessories in 2026. The plaid is a sweet wink to her first outfit.

Felicity Merriman Stoney Clover Lane/American Girl Felicity Merriman lived during the American Revolution in 1774 Colonial Williamsburg, and these bags match the floral pattern of her dress. I'm simply obsessed — I think these might be my favorite!

Molly McIntire Stoney Clover Lane/American Girl Molly McIntire helped out on the home front in 1944, when her dad was fighting in World War II, and these green, navy, and red bags are the perfect cozy accessory as we enter fall.

Addy Walker Stoney Clover Lane/American Girl Addy Walker escapes a North Carolina plantation in 1864 and makes her way up north with her mother. Her pink dress is the first item of clothing she receives when they make it to freedom.

Kit Kittredge Stoney Clover Lane/American Girl If any of the American Girls needed a Stoney Clover Lane pencil case, it would be news reporter Kit Kittredge! This American Girl lived during the Great Depression in 1934 Cincinnati.

American Girl x Stoney Clover Lane Backpack Stoney Clover Lane/American Girl If you want to match with your childhood doll, feel free to also grab a backpack that celebrates all your favorite characters. Honestly, I'm kind of obsessed!

American Girl x Stoney Clover Lane Tote Stoney Clover Lane/American Girl You can also grab this tote that has patches of the dolls in addition to their iconic dress prints.

Another Bag For You and Your AG :) Stoney Clover Lane/American Girl Or if your doll is more of a tote gal, feel free to grab this adorable red and pink option instead ;).

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