Who's Going To Be In Taylor Sheridan's '1944'?

1923 season 2 might have come to a close, but it's not the last time we'll see the Dutton family. Taylor Sheridan's 1944 is on its way, which will serve as another installment in the Yellowstone universe. And while I definitely want to know what's in store for the Dutton family, I'm more interested with who's going to star in the show.

Here's everyone who could appear in Taylor Sheridan's 1944.

1. John Dutton II I'm totally expecting 1944 to be led by John Dutton II, who was born during the 1923 ending. We don't have an actor cast in the role yet, but if there's one thing Taylor Sheridan always gets right, it's who he casts in the Dutton family.

2. Spencer Dutton Lauren Smith/Paramount+ This one feels pretty obvious to me because in 1944, Spencer could totally lead the Yellowstone ranch. Even without Alex by his side, Spencer is capable and strong. We could see a new actor, but I'm hoping Brandon Sklenar returns as Spencer. “Give me some gout, a little hunch and some salt and pepper,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll gravel the voice up a bit. If it comes around, I’d love to do it. I really would. I definitely don’t want to say goodbye to Spencer. I love that guy.”

3. Teonna Rainwater Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Teonna was one of the only characters with a supposed "happy ending" at the end of 1923...even if she lost everything along the way. But the end of the show isn't the end of the character, and I really want to see Teonna back — and so does actress Aminah Nieves! "We’re also closer to a 1944 age than a 1923 age,” she told TVLine.

4. Elizabeth Dutton Trae Patton/Paramount+ There's also a chance we could see the return of Elizabeth, who left the ranch at the end of 1923. Actress Michelle Randolph told TVLine, “Age me up, do what you need to do. I’m here for it."

Check out A New Yellowstone Spinoff About Kayce Dutton Is Allegedly In The Works for more!