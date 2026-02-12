Millennial Alert: Samantha Parkington Is Returning With a Brand New American Girl Book

I remember the day I got my Samantha American Girl doll: after getting Kirsten for my 6th birthday, I saved up money to buy a doll all on my own, and I felt drawn to the brunette growing up in 1904 New York. Did this have anything to do with the fact the movie (starring AnnaSophia Robb) had just come out? Probably.

Every single detail of the whole experience thrilled me: purchasing something I valued with my own money, learning about Manhattan (my future home) during the Victorian era (my future favorite period of history).

So, yeah, it's safe to say that when the new American Girl book, Samantha: The Next Chapter, hits shelves, I'm adding it to my cart STAT. Considering I'm both a history nerd and a doll lover, I was more than happy to do all the research on the new book for you — you just have to scroll.

Here's everything you need to know about American Girl's new Samantha book, Samantha: The Next Chapter, which you can buy October 13, 2026.

What is the new American Girl book about? Mattel If you're someone who grew up loving American Girls, then this book is for you. It's the first novel that's geared towards adults, and Samantha: The Next Chapter takes place in 1920s New York City. Samantha, 9 years old in her original series, is now a 25-year-old suffragette dedicated to getting as many women to vote as possible. But when her inheritance and Grandmary's home in Mount Bedford is taken from her, Samantha gets a small taste of what Nellie's life was like as she becomes a shop girl and lives in a boarding house. Now Samantha has to figure out how to get her family's fortune back...and comes face-to-face with Manhattan criminals in the process. I remember years and years ago I read a FanFiction that brought Samantha into adulthood, and featured Eddie Ryland fighting in World War I, where he confessed his love for Samantha via love letter. I was obsessed. Will this new plot line live up to the one I fell in love with all that time ago? I'm genuinely excited to find out. One thing I love about this cover (which is still a work in progress) is the heart clip in Samantha's hair is the same one the doll wears as a locket. IYKYK!

When is Samantha: The Next Chapter coming out? Mattel/Amazon The book will officially release on October 13, 2026, but you can pre-order copies now! You can also order the Samantha box set to refresh your memory on the OG story ;).

Who's writing the book? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiona Davis (@fionadavisauthor) The original Meet Samantha book was written by Susan S. Adler, but the new novel is penned by Fiona Davis (The Lions of Fifth Avenue, The Stolen Queen). "I’m delighted to share that I’ll have a surprise book published October 13th, a collaboration with @americangirlbrand called SAMANTHA: THE NEXT CHAPTER. It’s perfect for anyone who experienced the joy of an American Girl doll as a child, a mom, or a grandmother, as well as for anyone who isn’t familiar with the brand," Davis wrote on Instagram. "I was thrilled when American Girl reached out to me with the idea of imagining one of their beloved characters—Samantha Parkington—as an adult, in a novel for adults," she continues. "It was an opportunity to honor American Girl founder Pleasant Rowland for the love of history she instilled in so many children, as well as work with a company celebrated for its forward-thinking, girl-positive core values. My hope is that reading SAMANTHA: THE NEXT CHAPTER will be like reconnecting with a childhood friend, from the sweet nostalgia of shared adventures to the mutual wonder at the women you’ve become."

