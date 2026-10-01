The Nate Berkus x Babyletto collection debuts today, October 1, with 12 pieces spanning cribs, dressers, storage, power recliners, and soft goods. The big idea? A nursery shouldn't feel like a theme park bolted onto your house. It should feel like your house.

The designer's first collab with Babyletto trades primary colors for Toffee Oak, Archival Elm, and antique bronze, meaning furniture you'll actually want to keep after the baby years. And yes, it looks exactly like the rest of a Nate Berkus home: warm wood, rounded edges, a little bit of vintage polish, and zero cartoon animals in sight.

Scroll for a peek at the new Nate Berkus x Babyletto collection!

Babyletto The collection comes in two wood finishes, Toffee Oak and Archival Elm. Pair that with rounded silhouettes, playful little feet, delicate trim, and antique bronze diamond hardware, and you get pieces that look like you found them at an estate sale (in the best way).

Babyletto The Astre All-Stages 8-in-1 Crib with Bassinet & Toddler Bed We've been tracking the shift away from stark all-white rooms all year, and 2026's big design mood is warm, earthy, and layered. The Astre 8-in-1 convertible crib made from real oak veneer features a rounded silhouette, delicate trim, and elegant antique bronze casters, while the real oak armoire offers adjustable shelves and custom antique bronze diamond hardware.

Babyletto Sigi Electronic Recliner and Glider with USB Port It's also a natural evolution for Berkus, who's always leaned on warm wood and a hit of metallic. Think electric recliners built for 3 a.m. feedings, like Babyletto’s signature swivel glider and power recliner reimagined in custom fabric designed by Nate Berkus and finished with a contrasting lumbar pillow. The ottoman, recliners, organic brushed cotton crib sheets, and fabric bins feature Nate's exclusive hand-painted patterns, so you can layer prints the way he would in a living room.

Babyletto "I approached this collection as both a designer and a father, with the belief that every piece should have character and function beautifully," Berkus said. "The goal was to create furniture that parents would be excited to live with from day one, but that could also grow and evolve alongside their family." Berkus and his husband, fellow designer Jeremiah Brent, are parents to daughter Poppy and son Oskar, and the couple has never been shy about sharing their family spaces. Back in 2015, we swooned over Poppy's nursery and playroom from their Greenwich Village apartment, which landed them an Architectural Digest cover: think whites, grays, gold, and a tepee made by Nate Berkus Studio. And when we sat down with Jeremiah, he called Nate his favorite person in the world. Sweet!

Babyletto Shop the Nate Berkus for Babyletto Collection The Nate Berkus for Babyletto collection is available now at babyletto.com and select retailers including West Elm, Crate & Barrel, Amazon, and Babylist. Even better: both brands say this is the start of an ongoing collaboration, so more pieces are on the way. Want more Berkus in your life? His latest book, Foundations, a 2025 New York Times bestseller, breaks down how to make any room feel timeless and personal.

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