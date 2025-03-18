Surprise! 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 3 Is Coming 5 Months Early.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will be here before you know it — quite literally because the new episodes are premiering earlier than ever. And honestly, thank goodness after that insane season 2 finale!! Well, after a tease that the new Sullivan's Crossing episodes will be super "emotionally charged," we finally have a first look at Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, and Morgan Kohan in season 3. Let's unpack it!

Here's your first look at Sullivan's Crossing season 3, premiering on The CW on May 7, 2025.

When is Sullivan's Crossing season 3 coming out? Michael Tompkins/Fremantle The CW confirmed that Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will premiere in the US on May 7, 2025 at 8PM EST. My jaw dropped because we usually get October premieres, meaning season 3 is hitting our screens five whole months ahead of schedule! Not that I'm complaining. Each of the 10 episodes will air on Wednesdays on The CW and the app.

How many episodes are there in Sullivan's Crossing season 3? Michael Tompkins/Fremantle There are 10 episodes in Sullivan's Crossing season 3. Check back here for the full list of titles! Season 3, Episode 1 "New Beginnings" airs May 7

Season 3, Episode 2 airs May 14

Season 3, Episode 3 airs May 21

Season 3, Episode 4 airs May 28

Season 3, Episode 5 airs June 4

Season 3, Episode 6 airs June 11

Season 3, Episode 7 airs June 18

Season 3, Episode 8 airs June 25

Season 3, Episode 9 airs July 2

Season 3, Episode 10 airs July 9

Um, did the 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 3 first look just spoil the premiere? CTV/Bell Media In our first look at the new season, we see Chad Michael Murray's Cal and Morgan Kohan's Maggie getting cozy. Maggie wears a super cute white tee and jeans combo, while Cal's in a henley and jeans, but in a surprising turn of events, fans are way more concerned with who's on the second slide than with their favorite couple. Because after Sully's fate was left up in the air at the end of the Sullivan's Crossing season 2 finale, seeing him in the first look has fans hoping he'll pull through. "So that 2nd pic... does that mean Sully didn't die in the fire ????" one Instagram user asks, while another jokes, "that’s what I was thinking! Like way to ruin the cliffhanger!"

Fremantle/CW ICYMI, Sullivan's Crossing season 2 ended with the diner catching on fire...and Sully getting trapped inside. But thankfully the story doesn't end there. “We are so excited to return to Sullivan’s Crossing next year for a third season,” Brad Schwartz, CW's President, tells Deadline. “Roma, this talented cast, and the entire creative team have built an incredible world full of emotionally charged storytelling that has resonated with viewers over the last two years. And tonight’s season finale includes a can’t-miss cliffhanger that will leave fans clamoring for more.” Ahead of season 2, Morgan Kohan told Brit + Co that "Season 2 just feels really elevated from season 1," and that the next installment offers "a real good insight into so many more of the characters that we already love and kind of get to know a lot more about them, and how and why they operate." And I can only imagine season 3 will provide even more nuance and detail to those relationships. I can't wait!

Where is Sullivan's Crossing filmed? Jan Walter Luigi/Unsplash Sullivan's Crossing is filmed around Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Canada. Check out our travel guide for all the best places to visit!

This post has been updated.